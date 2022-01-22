Hero Xpulse 200 4V Bookings Reopens – Jan 2022 Price Hike

Hero Xpulse 200 4V was launched last year in October at a starting price of Rs 1.28 lakh

A popular choice for thrill-seekers, Hero Xpulse 200 4V is among the most affordable adventure-ready bikes in the country. Around two months after its launch, bookings were closed after the first batch was sold out. Hero MotoCorp had said that it will be focusing on deliveries before taking bookings for the next batch. For the first batch, the company had a targeted delivery timeline of 45 days.

Hero Xpulse 200 4V bookings reopen

Those who missed out earlier can book their Xpulse 200 4V at Hero’s eSHOP. They will need to make an advance payment of Rs 10k. If the demand is high, the company will be taking a limited number of bookings like last time. Along with reopening bookings, price of the bike has been increased by Rs 2k. Ex-showroom starting price of Hero Xpulse 200 4V in Delhi is now Rs 1.30 lakh.

No new updates have been introduced for Xpulse 200 4V with this latest price hike. The decision is likely to be based on increase in production costs. Last year in December, Hero MotoCorp had announced a price hike for most of its two-wheelers.

The new prices were to become applicable from January 4, 2022. Prices were to be raised up to Rs 2k and it varied based on the model and variant. In January 2022, various other two-wheeler manufacturers have announced price hikes. The list includes Royal Enfield, Yamaha, Kawasaki, and Ather.

Hero Xpulse 200 4V engine and specs

Xpulse 200 4V variant comes with a 4-valve engine, as compared to 2-valve, OHC set-up in use with standard Xpulse 200. A 4-valve setup offers multiple benefits including improved performance. It improves air flow to the engine, which in turn ensures efficient fuel combustion. While power is increased, a 4-valve setup also reduces emissions.

In case of Hero Xpulse 200 4V, power and torque have been increased by 6% and 5%, respectively. Moreover, power delivery has witnessed tangible improvements in mid and top range. Vibrations have been reduced, which is applicable even when the bike hits top speeds.

Powering Hero Xpulse 200 4V is a 199.6 cc, oil cooled motor. It churns out 19.1 ps of max power at 8,500 rpm and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. In comparison, standard Xpulse 200 delivers 17.8 ps and 16.45 Nm.

Xpulse 200 4V has a diamond type frame with telescopic front forks and monoshock rear suspension. The bike has 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels. Braking duties are performed by 276 mm and 220 mm petal discs at front and rear, respectively.

While Hero MotoCorp will continue to focus on petrol-powered two-wheelers, it is expected to take the first steps in EV space soon. Hero MotoCorp’s first ever electric scooter is likely to be launched this year. It has been developed in collaboration with Taiwan-based Gogoro. The company is also eying other opportunities, which is evident in the recent investment of Rs 420 crore in Ather Energy.