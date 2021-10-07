Hero Xpulse 200 4V Launch Price Rs 1.28 L – New LEDs, More Power

Hero Xpulse 200 is the most affordable entry-level adventure-ready bike of its kind in the country

Largely unchallenged in 200cc ADV segment, Xpulse has contributed consistent sales numbers for Hero MotoCorp. To improve its prospects further, a 4V version has been launched today, just ahead of the festive season. Price starts from Rs Rs 1,28,150, ex-Delhi.

The primary change will be a 4-valve engine, as compared to 2-valve setup of existing model. Xpulse 200 4V will be better equipped to handle competition from new rivals such as Honda CB200X. The latter was launched in August at a competitive price point of Rs 1.44 lakh.

Performance boost

Hero Xpulse 200 4V will primarily target improved performance. Even though 4-valve engines can be costlier to manufacture, they provide a range of benefits. 4-valve system ensures improved air flow to the engine, which allows the fuel to burn more efficiently.

As they have less mass and are lighter, smaller valves are able to move more freely in comparison to a larger single valve. This allows the engine to run on higher RPM, thereby extracting more power. More efficient fuel combustion also translates into reduced emissions.

As per Hero MotoCorp, the new Xpulse 200 4v delivers 6% more power and 5% added torque – compared to the existing Xpulse 200. The new Xpulse 4 Valve oil cooled engine produces a power output of 19.1 PS @ at 8500 RPM and torque of 17.35 Nm @ 6500rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh transmission.

Another benefit of having more valves is that they reduce the pressure on camshaft lobes. Provided that the engine is well-engineered, a 4-valve setup can enhance the engine’s durability. With a 4-valve setup, it becomes easier to install the spark plug at the centre of the cylinder head. This allows better propagation of spark, resulting in more efficient combustion.

Another benefit is that a 4-valve system keeps the cylinder head cooler. The engine can thus perform efficiently for longer durations without heating up. This will make Xpulse 200 4V better prepared for long-distance rides on highways.

Hero Xpulse 200 4V style updates

Along with an updated oil cooling system, the new Xpulse 200 4V comes with improved seat profile and upgraded LED headlights. To differentiate it from the current model, Hero Xpulse 200 4V will get 3 new colour options of Trail Blue, Blitz Blue, and Red Raid. The current model is available in colour options of White, Matte Green, Matte Grey, Sports Red and Panther Black. Graphics have also been revised, which now look more refined. 4Valve highlighting can be seen on the fuel tank.

Most other features and equipment will be the same as that of the current model. Some of the distinguishable features of Hero Xpulse 200 include its raised front fender, circular headlamp, spear-shaped turn indicators, knuckle guards, decent sized windscreen, sculpted fuel tank, engine guard, and upswept exhaust. While the current model has its engine blacked-out, the one on Xpulse 200 4V comes in its original metallic shade.

Xpulse 200 utilizes a tubular diamond frame with telescopic front forks and monoshock rear suspension. It runs on dual-purpose 90/90-21 front and 120/80-18 rear tyres. It has 276 mm and 220 mm petal disc at front and rear, respectively. Single-channel ABS is offered as standard. Rally Kit will continue to be on offer with the Xpulse 4V.