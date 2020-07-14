Hero XPulse 200 BS6 test ride impressions detailed in video – Launch soon

BS6 Hero Xpulse 200 has not been launched officially – It is expected to be launched in the coming days

Hero has revealed all details of the BS6 updated Xpulse 200, except for its price. One can expect the motorcycle to be priced at a premium of around Rs.9,000 over its BS4 counterpart, which carried a price tag of Rs.1.06 lakhs. The entry level adventure motorcycle was expected to be launched by end April or early May but the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed launch.

Youtube channel MRD Vlogs has released a video detailing the new Hero XPulse 200 BS6 in terms of design, performance, braking, etc. It is presented in colour options of White, Panther Black, Sports Red, Matte Green and Matte Grey.

The new XPulse 200 gets a premium headlamp, a black and white fully digital instrument cluster that displays gear, time, speed, average and RPM meter along with side stand indicator, signal, ABS and any malfunction information. The windshield is well built and braking performance is excellent even under challenging road conditions. It is lightweight and easy to manage and hence ideally suited as an off roader. Watch detailed first ride impressions in the video below.

Hero XPulse 200 BS6 comes in with a USB charging port. It gets a flat seat, raised front end, sump guard and spoked wheels which measure 21 inch front and 18 inch rear fitted with knobby dual purpose tyres. It gains long travel suspension true to its adventure touring nature and gets adequate ground clearance. The Hero XPulse 200 sits on the same diamond type frame as the outgoing model and while dimensions remain the same as seen on the BS4 model, weight is increased by 3 kgs.

Engine specifications on the Hero XPulse 200 BS6 includes a 199.6cc, fuel injected, air and oil cooled engine that offers 18.08 hp power at 8,500 rpm and 16.45 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm. This is a dip of 0.3 hp and 0.65 Nm over its BS4 counterpart. The engine is mated to a 5 speed gearbox.

Where suspension and braking is concerned, the video draws attention to its excellent braking even on off-road conditions. Braking is via disc brakes at the front and rear with single channel ABS while suspension is via 37mm telescopic fork and adjustable rear monoshock. Hero XPulse 200 BS6 will not find any direct competition.

Hero has also introduced new seat cover options for the XPulse 200 BS6. This will be made available in Modern, Tourer, Adventure and Dual Tone options. The company has also revealed an XPUlSE branded helmet, designed with motocross styling. Prices of these accessories have not been announced as on date and could be revealed along with the price of the Hero XPulse 200 BS6 upon launch in the country.