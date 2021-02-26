Hero Xpulse 200 Modified To Look Like An Enduro Bike – Adventure Ready

Hero Xpulse 200 competes against entry-level adventure tourer motorcycles such as Royal Enfield Himalayan and KTM 250 Adventure

At Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom), Hero Xpulse 200 is by far the most affordable adventure motorcycle in India. It may not be the best looking bikes but it gets the job done for the purpose it has been built. Apart from being a good touring machine with decent off-road capabilities, the fact that it is super affordable makes it a fan favourite among biking enthusiasts looking for an entry-level adventure tourer.

It is also a fan favourite when it comes to aftermarket modifications and is one of the most sought after customised bikes in India currently. Over the years we have seen many examples of a modified Xpulse 200, some of them quite tasteful in fact. The latest case is one such example.

Customised Design

This piece of Xpulse 200 owned by an enthusiast named Tushar Doultani has been modified to look like an enduro bike. Getting into the details of its design, its stock circular headlamp has been replaced with a square-ish aftermarket unit.

It also wears a new headlamp cowl to suit its squared-off arches. The modified bike also gets a straight-line handlebar with aftermarket knuckle guards. The owner has ditched the factory fitted rearview mirrors.

Switching to its rear end, quite a few interesting mod jobs have been carried out. The most prominent highlight being the aftermarket fender which completely alters the bike’s visual appeal. An almost vertical tail section gives it a much needed enduro look. It has been installed at an angle very similar to its saddle. To top it off, the custom paint job makes it look ready for a dirt rally.

Hero Xpulse Rally Kit

However, all the above mentioned modifications look good mainly because the bike has been installed with Hero’s official rally kit. The bikemaker offers a rally kit with Xpulse 200 which comes with a bunch of components that make the bike much more friendly in tough off-roading conditions.

The package includes an adjustable cartridge front suspension unit, a preload-adjustable rear suspension and chunkier Maxxis tyres. Also part of the kit are an extended gear pedal, extra-long side stand and handlebar risers. It also gets a flat and taller bench-style seat which is useful for long-distance touring.

Engine Specs & Features

Xpulse 200 draws its power from a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine returning an output of 17.8 bhp at 8,500rpm and 16.45 Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. This unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. On the feature front, it is offered with a full-LED headlamp and a digital instrument cluster and Bluetooth connectivity for navigation and call alerts.

Source