Hero Xpulse 200 New Colour Spied Testing With More Powerful Engine

Hero Xpulse is the most affordable adventure tourer in India with only one direct rival in the form of the Honda CB200X

Hero could be credited for kick-starting the entry-level adventure motorcycling space in the mass two-wheeler market of India. They launched the Impulse about 8 years ago. But had to discontinue the same due to poor demand. Based on the Impulse formula, came the Xpulse in 2019. It was first showcased as a prototype at the EICMA in Milan, Italy in 2017 and is now the most affordable ADV bike in India.

However, the motorcycle has also drawn flak for being underpowered for this segment. Hero wants to address this by bringing a more powerful engine for Xpulse. A test mule powered by this motor has recently been spotted testing. The main highlight of this motor is the addition of a 4-valve head instead of the existing two-valve head.

Styling Updates

The latest test mule has been seen wearing a brand new colour scheme with a livery that features ‘4-Valve’ decals on the lower side of the fuel tank. The dual-tone paint option gets a blue colour which is complemented by blacked-out side panels, tail section and tank shrouds.

Additionally, the engine and gearbox assembly, heat shield and part of the exhaust canister have been painted in a grey shade. Splashes of blue are also seen on the wire-spoked rims of the upcoming Xpulse.

Powertrain Update

Apart from all these updates, the new Xpulse is visually the same as the current model. However, with the 4-Valve system, cylinder head of the engine would now get more valves which will pump more air-fuel mixture into the combustion chamber. This will allow more fuel to be burnt, thus enabling it to extract more performance. It also allows the engine to breathe better which translates into higher fuel efficiency.

In its current iteration, Xpulse 200 is powered by a 199.6cc, oil-cooled, 2-valve, fuel-injected engine which returns an output of 17.8 bhp at 8,500rpm and 16.45 Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. This unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. In its BS4 form, this motor came with a simple air cooler which has been upgraded to an oil-cooling system.

Mechanical Specs & Features

There shouldn’t be any more changes to its specifications. The motorcycle will continue to roll on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic units at front with 190mm of travel and a 10-step adjustable mono-shock at rear with 170mm of travel. Braking hardware comprises disc brakes at both ends accompanied with a single-channel ABS.

It will be interesting to see if Hero offers some additional features in the new Xpulse 4V. Currently, it offers a full-LED headlamp and a digital instrument console enabled with Bluetooth connectivity for navigation and call alerts. It is also expected to be offered at a slightly premium price in comparison to the current model priced at Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

