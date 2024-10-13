Hero Xpulse 200 Pro ADV Review – Almost There!

The front suspension on Hero Xpulse 200 Pro is adjustable for compression and rebound, while rear gets preload and rebound adjustment

ADVs are currently a rage in India and many aspiring buyers look to this segment as an upgrade to their current premium commuter or a cruiser. Catering to this segment is world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, with the Hero Xpulse 200. This is the most affordable off-road motorcycle in India and is a great weapon in the company’s arsenal.

The word ADV has become a broader sub-segment and is being used lightly by OEMs too. Like SUV in the car world. However, Hero Xpulse is a true-blue ADV and an extremely potent off-roader as well. Hero MotoCorp provided Rushlane with an Xpulse 200 Pro set-up for off-roading for a real-world review. After testing the motorcycle in varied terrains, environments and road conditions, here is what we think about this motorcycle.

Hero Xpulse 200 Pro Review

Hero has priced this motorcycle very aggressively. For around Rs 1.55 lakh (Ex-sh), one can get a true blue off-roader with fully adjustable front and rear long travel suspension, 270 mm ground clearance and a lot of modern features. That is less than a certain smartphone with decent storage option ticked, these days.

Where design is concerned, Xpulse is not much of a looker and it was not meant to be either. It bears a purposeful look and it gravitates more towards the function, than form. It has round LED headlights with H-shaped LED DRL signature, a decently sized windscreen along with a front beak. The White, Red and Black colourway is unique to the Pro variant and is appealing to look at.

There are knuckle guards on Xpulse 200 Pro, which are sturdy enough. They’re very inexpensive as well, if one needs to replace them after a fall, or something like that. I wish Hero hadn’t painted the ORVM in White shade as it looks gaudy. Personally, I think this motorcycle looks a lot prettier and like a neo-retro machine if it didn’t have a front beak. Maybe that’s just me.

The first remark we had for this motorcycle was that it is a “tall” motorcycle. Like really tall. Because of that reason, it stands out in the crowd. Even though the Xpulse 200 Pro variant has been around for a long time and Xpulse 200 Rally Kit existed before that, this motorcycle still grabs a lot of eyeballs. It has a commanding road presence and sticks out around regular motorcycles. Especially when a tall rider is sitting on it upright, wearing an XL sized helmet.

Standing next to regular commuter motorcycles, Xpulse 200 Pro makes them look like toys and the effect is quite hilarious. As seen in the image above, Xpulse 200 Pro looks humongous when parked beside regular motorcycles. Without Maxxis tyres, seat height is around 885mm and ground clearance is 270 mm. With the Maxxis knobby tyres, seat height goes 890mm+ and ground clearance is around 10 mm higher.

Ergonomics and comfort

I am a 182 cm tall individual and I did not face any issues swinging my leg around this tall motorcycle. Even with regular everyday shoes, I could easily flatfoot on both sides without any issues and the process was a lot more forgiving with taller riding shoes. The ergonomics of Xpulse 200 felt like they were tailor-made for a tall individual like myself. I had no fatigue on this motorcycle around my neck, back, shoulders and legs even after longer rides.

Cushioning on the long seat can get slightly uncomfortable as you spend more time on it. Xpulse 200 has excellent ergonomics for standing and riding in off-road conditions. I could grip the motorcycle between my thighs for optimum control and the handlebar risers on Xpulse 200 Pro ensured easy reachability.

I wished the seat was slightly wider and contoured for optimum support, but then it would intrude into the off-roading experience a narrow seat facilitates, especially when standing and riding. Because this review unit was set up for off-roading, it lacked rear foot pegs and centre stand for weight saving. So, it was not possible to test the pillion comfort of this motorcycle and how easy it would be for them to get on this motorcycle.

Powertrain and Components

Hero Xpulse 200 Pro is powered by a 199.6 cc SOHC 4V oil-cooled single-cylinder engine. This engine is capable of around 19 bhp of peak power and 17.35 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The oil cooling radiator is positioned vertically and is a relatively smaller unit. But there doesn’t seem to be a need for a larger and more robust cooling system as heat is well controlled.

Main highlight of Xpulse 200 Pro is that it is the most affordable motorcycle in India with fully adjustable suspension. It gets compression and rebound adjustability at the front, controlled by the two knobs positioned on its forks. Suspension travel is 250 mm at the front, which is up from 190 mm on standard Xpulse 200. Rear suspension is adjustable for preload and rebound offering 220 mm of travel as opposed to 170 mm of standard bike.

Xpulse Pro got ABS modes last year and has three modes to control the single-channel ABS offered on front wheel. Hero has equipped Xpulse 200 Pro with disc brakes at both ends with single petal rotors. Both wheels are of wire-spoke type and with a 21-inch unit at the front and 18-inch unit at the rear, shod with tube-type Maxxis knobby tyres. The exhaust is up-swept in design to aid water wading.

Where features are concerned, Hero offers a USB Type-A charging port with Xpulse. While it would be nicer if it was a Type-C port, Type-A is still relevant considering a few smartphones costing around Rs 1 lakh are still getting Type-A to Type-C cable in the box. There is a fully digital instrument cluster with gear position indicator, extensive trip computer and smartphone connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation.

Performance and Ride

Xpulse 200’s performance metrics of around 19 bhp and 17.35 Nm are not exactly on the lower side, but larger 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels contribute to making this motorcycle feel slow. While city rides were fine, the lack in grunt is noticeable on highways as the engine runs out of breath quite early and lacks vigor to push the envelope and clock higher cruise speeds. Lack of a 6-speed gearbox is a contributor here.

Highway cruising has been a chink in Xpulse’s armour since its inception and was significantly improved in 4V model. However, it is still not up to the mark and is the only hindrance for Xpulse 200 to be one’s only motorcycle in the garage. Acceleration is brisk and the engine is vibe free in the engine’s low-end and mid-range. At higher revs, vibes do kick in and make their presence known on pegs, handlebar and fuel tank.

Xpulse 200 Pro weighs 161 kg and is very manageable to ride even in chock-a-block Pune traffic. What impressed me the most in the city is that the clutch is rather light and my left wrist was very thankful for this fact. Something which can’t be said about its rival costing more than twice in price. Combination of low weight and light clutch made sure I enjoyed riding the motorcycle in city and highways, rather than feeling punished for doing so.

Thanks to large 21-inch front and 18-inch rear tyres, Xpulse glides over everything. Because the suspension is adjustable for rebound and compression, rider can adjust the bike’s characteristics on the fly to suit road conditions they are on. These adjustable suspension are not gimmicks and genuinely help rider in setting up the motorcycle based on their needs. While front suspension is easily adjustable on the fly, rear suspension adjustment is very difficult to access.

Because of the immense suspension travel, there is some nose dive under hard braking, which can be reduced by stiffening the front suspension. Handling-wise, Xpulse is not a corner carver, especially with the skinny off-road tyres our review unit had. The 21-inch front wheel makes sure steering is rather lazy and is not apt for quick maneuvers. Handling is something Xpulse is not advertised for and we can forgive it for that reason.

Maxxis Tyres Not For Road Use

The Maxxis knobby tyres, however, are not recommended to use on road. They are road legal, as confirmed by Hero MotoCorp. Just not recommended for extensive road use and I found out the reason for this during our testing. These tyres don’t like tarmac a lot and craves soft ground to dig into. When riding on the road, abnormalities can unsettle these tyres and kick the tail out in some cases. Stock tyres are fatter and will be a lot more stable.

Another aspect of these Maxxis knobby tyres offered with Xpulse is that they’re loud. They might be louder than the actual engine. When riding on the road at higher speeds of around 60 km/h or above, these tyres make a lot of noise. They are so loud, I often felt like there was a big truck tailgating me on the highway, only to realize this noise was not from the truck’s tyres, but Xpulse’s.

I took Xpulse to a few beaten paths in and around Pune and also to farms and wastelands outside the city. This is where Xpulse absolutely felt at home. It will do everything you can ask of it and does it in such grace. Xpulse’s low kerb weight is a godsend in off-road conditions and is very forgiving if there are rider errors. In the event of a fall, there is hardly anything to break on Xpulse, which is a good thing. Even if something does break, it is very economical to replace.

Maxxis knobby tyres rose to occasion in off-road situations and shines bright as it makes light work of everything I threw at it. I even tried a few jumps on the Xpulse and it handled everything like a champ. One can fine tune the suspension to suit their individual preferences. Seasoned off-road riders can even switch front ABS off, for complete nanny-free manual mode.

Conclusion

While Hero Xpulse 200 Pro is a brilliant motorcycle, concluding it for this real world review is slightly tricky. There are a few niggles with this motorcycle we encountered, which could have been improved. For starters, the smartphone app to connect to Xpulse did not validate the bike’s chassis number and engine number even after multiple correct entries. So, I couldn’t connect my phone with Xpulse to enable navigation, which was a big bummer.

The switchgear on the right side containing the engine kill switch, was finicky to operate. There was some fogging in the instrument cluster after it rained. Also, the LED headlights were nothing to write home about, despite Hero promising reworked lighting elements. These niggles aside, the best thing about Hero Xpulse 200 Pro is that it didn’t have any deal breakers. Any shortcomings are forgivable if we bring pricing into the equation.

Motorcycling enthusiasts who are looking at the Xpulse as their second or third motorcycle, Pro variant is an easy recommendation and we encourage them to buy one right away. There’s unmatched off-roading prowess for its price and fully adjustable suspension is the icing on a very serious and potent cake. This motorcycle is made for tall riders and being one, I loved Xpulse 200 Pro more than I should.

For buyers who are looking for that one motorcycle to do everything including high-speed touring, Hero MotoCorp is cooking a new Xpulse with the same 210cc DOHC 4V liquid-cooled engine from Karizma XMR 210 with a 6-speed gearbox, slipper clutch and probably dual-channel ABS. Combining Xpulse Pro’s spectacular chassis and off-road prowess with the more powerful engine with a 6th gear might just yield the next best thing in the premium motorcycle segment. A prospect so good, I might consider buying an Xpulse 210 Pro for myself.