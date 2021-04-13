Hero Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T, Xtreme 200S Prices Increased – Apr 2021

Prices of other models from Hero MotoCorp would also be increased at a later stage

Hero MotoCorp, like all other automotive brands, has increased the prices of some of its models. This includes the company’s flagship touring lineup of Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T and Xtreme 200S. The bikemaker had earlier last month announced its intention to hike prices since the start of a new financial year.

All three models have received a uniform price increment of Rs 3,000. The revised prices have come into effect since the beginning of this month. The revision in prices is not accompanied by any sort of updates either mechanical or aesthetic. There are no updates to the feature list as well.

Price Revision

Despite the increase in prices, all three motorcycles continue to be one of the most affordable in their respective segments. In fact, Xpulse 200 and Xpulse 200T are the most affordable adventure and touring motorcycles in the Indian market at a price of Rs 1,18,230 and Rs 1,15,800.

After the latest revision, Hero’s only faired motorcycle- Xtreme 200S, is offered at a price of Rs 1,20,214 (all prices are ex-showroom). Below are the new prices of the three motorcycles, applicable from April 2021.

Engine Specs

All three motorcycles draw their energy from the same 199.6cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that delivers an output of 17.8 bhp at 8,500rpm and 16.45 Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. This motor is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Apart from the mechanical stuff, all three models also share the same amount of features which include a digital instrument console, a full-LED headlamp and Bluetooth connectivity for navigation and call alerts.

Hardware Specs

They, however, differ in their on-road dynamics. Suspension setup of all three bikes consists of conventional telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock at rear but they are tuned differently for different purposes for each model. Being an adventure bike, the rear mono-shock in Xpulse 200 is 10 step Rider-adjustable whereas in Xpulse 200T is 7 step adjustable. For Xtreme 200S, the mono-shock is linked to the rectangular swingarm.

Since Xpulse 200T and Xtreme 200S are built for tarmac they are equipped with 17-inch wheels shod by the same 100/80-R17 and 130/70-R17 tubeless tyres at front and rear respectively. On the other hand, Xpulse 200 has been designed to venture into beaten tracks (even though not hardcore trail bashing). Hence it is provided with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels shod by 90/90-R21 and 120/80-R18 tubed tyres respectively.