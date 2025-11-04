Hero Xpulse 210 Dakar Edition Unveiled – More Features, Capability

At the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, Hero MotoCorp unveiled a Rally Edition of its Xpulse 210 based on the base variant. It got a lot of off-road-worthy components with a motocross bike-like rear tail tidy. Hero didn’t confirm the launch of Xpulse 210 Rally Edition, though. Fast forwarding to November 2025, Hero has just confirmed the launch of Xpulse 210 Dakar Edition.

This is similar to what the Pro variant of Xpulse 200 was. So, a lot of off-road worthy components, but based on the top-spec, ‘Top’ variant. So, it will get all the bells and whistles, for a little more money than standard variant. Same is likely to be the case with Xpulse 210 Dakar Edition, just unveiled at EICMA Show 2025. Let’s take a closer look.

Hero Xpulse 210 Dakar Edition Unveiled

Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, Pawan Munjal, just unveiled the Xpulse 210 Dakar Edition at the grand stage of EICMA 2025. Xpulse 210 Dakar Edition was long overdue and off-road motorcycling enthusiasts in India are waiting on their heels to get their hand on this hardcore version of Xpulse 210.

The company’s Dakar DNA has trickled down on to this motorcycle and it continues to feature a similar colour scheme of White, Red and Black as seen with Xpulse 200 Pro variant. It looks like the only design difference to set it apart from standard variant is its colourway. Price is yet to be announced and a launch will happen soon in India.

Hardware Upgrade

Hero Xpulse 210 Dakar Edition is a major hardware upgrade to the already brilliant Xpulse 210. In that regard, we get upgraded suspension with longer travel and increased ground clearance, which unlocks more capabilities off-road. Not just that, suspension is now adjustable too, with accessible compression and rebound settings.

Also adding to its ground clearance is Maxxis knobby tyres, which offers impeccable grip and traction on loose surfaces off-road. The company is likely to offer dual-purpose tyres as an option. To accommodate this increased height, there will be a taller side stand as well. Seat looks like it is similar to stock one, but one can always opt for a Rally Edition seat.

It will be powered by the same 210cc single-cylinder DOHC 4V/cyl liquid cooled engine as stock bike, churning out about 24.2 bhp of peak power and 20.7 Nm of peak torque, mated to a slipper clutch and a 6-speed gearbox. Disc brake setups at both ends, dual-channel ABS, TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth and Navigation and other features.