Hero Xpulse 210 Factory Rally Bike Debuts

When Hero MotoCorp revealed Xpulse 210 at EICMA 2024, there was a more rugged and off-road-worthy version showcased beside it. Called Xpulse 210 Rally, this motorcycle gets more hardcore off-road capable hardware. Ahead of the official launch a Rally-spec version of it from Hero Factory Racing Team has just debuted at Sjoba Rally event in Chandigarh.

Hero Xpulse 210 Factory Rally Bike

If you’re wondering what would be better than an Xpulse 210 at the price point it is launched, the answer would be Xpulse 210 Rally. There is not a single motorcycle in India, or probably the world, at a price point of Rs 1.76 lakh (Ex-sh) to offer an ADV package as comprehensive as Xpulse 210. And a more hardcore version of it, is a tempting proposition.

Hero calls it Xpulse 210 Rally and is yet to officially launch it. Ahead of a launch, Hero Factory Racing Team has just unveiled a Rally-spec version of this motorcycle at 38th Edition of three-day Sjoba Rally event in Chandigarh. It has to be noted that this Hero Xpulse is not the production-spec model, but showcases the full potential of this platform.

In that regard, these Xpulse 210 Factory Rally bike has quite a few components that will not feature on production version. Primary of these special components include the fully adjustable (compression and rebound) USD telescopic front forks with fork covers to protect inner tube and a new exhaust end can which is positioned higher than stock bike.

Also, disc brakes at both ends are now much more premium and they look fancy. Visually, these Rally-spec motorcycles get beefier knuckle guards and a new headlight cluster and a windscreen. Standard headlight has been replaced with a smaller unit with LED projectors in them. Instrument cluster on these units seem to be removed as well.

What to expect?

While these components are not likely to make it to production-spec Xpulse 210 Rally variant, others will. These include handlebar risers, knobby Maxxis tyres, Rally seat, long travel fully adjustable suspension, but RSU telescopic forks at the front, among others.

Where powertrains are concerned, Hero Xpulse 210 Rally will be powered by the same 210cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC 4V/cyl engine capable of generating around 25 PS of peak power and 20.7 Nm, mated to a slipper clutch and a 6-speed gearbox. It will be launched in India soon and it will command a slight price premium over standard model.

1 of 7

Also read – Hero Xpulse 210 vs Kawasaki KLX230

Source