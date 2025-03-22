Hero Xpulse 210 First Ride Review – From Good To Better

Ever since Hero MotoCorp was coined after the split with Honda, the company has been a stalwart in the off-road genre. The torch of the mighty Impulse was taken over by Xpulse 200 and has received multiple updates after it was first launched. Now, Hero has just launched Xpulse 210, which is the most advanced and the most tech-loaded iteration of Xpulse brand yet.

We got to sample this motorcycle at the national media drive event in Udaipur, Rajasthan, organised by Hero MotoCorp. After riding Xpulse 210 across varied terrains and off-road sessions, here’s what we think about Hero MotoCorp’s latest off-roader.

Hero Xpulse 210 First Ride Review – Design & Appearance

World’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, launched Xpulse 210 at the prestigious Auto Expo 2025. There are two variants of Xpulse 210 conveniently named Base & Top. Prices start from Rs 1.76 lakh (Ex-sh) for Base and Top costs Rs 1.86 lakh (Ex-sh). Top is the feature-loaded variant that gets all the bells and whistles.

There are four colours on offer with Xpulse 210 – Wild Red and Glacier White colourways with Base and Azure Blue and Alpine Silver colourways with Top. At the media drive event, Hero provided Rushlane an Xpulse 210 in Alpine Silver colourway. While it looks nice, I personally think Glacier White should be offered with Top variant for that clean aesthetic.

The company had showcased a more off-road version of Xpulse 210 at Auto Expo 2025, which will launch later. There’s a good probability that it will be launched only with Base variant. When compared to Xpulse 200, Xpulse 210 looks like an entirely different motorcycle, while still rocking that quintessential enduro bike look.

Xpulse 210 looks a lot more muscular and beefy than Xpulse 200 4V, which is a good thing. It has significantly better road presence and the primary contributor towards this effect is the new fuel tank. It is taller and a lot wider thanks to the new tank shrouds. It almost looks like there is a semi fairing with Xpulse 210, which is not the case.

There’s a new front windshield which is taller and works quite well deflecting wind off riders even at highway speeds. Seat is a single-piece unit which is scooped out to offer a lower seat height and pillion area gets a slight step. The knuckle guards look better on Xpulse 210 and handlebar gets revised switchgear, especially with Top variant.

Rear section is a lot sharper in design with Xpulse 210 and exhaust is now set a little higher than on Xpulse 200. There’s LED lighting all around with Xpulse 210 in the form of LED headlights, LED tail lights and LED turn indicators. Sturdy rear luggage rack, revised front beak, and the 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster are notable elements.

Specs & Hardware

An untrained eye might think that Xpulse 210 is just an Xpulse 200 4V with the heart of Karizma XMR 210. That is not the case as Xpulse 210 is a completely different animal altogether. It is positioned on a different chassis featuring revised geometry and dynamics. Comparing the Base variant of Xpulse 200 4V with Xpulse 210, we can see that the newer bike is 32 mm longer and 10 mm wider.

It also features a 19 mm longer wheelbase and seat height with standard variants (non Pro) is also increased by 5 mm. Ground clearance is the same 220 mm with standard versions of Xpulse 200 and Xpulse 210. Weight has gone up with Xpulse 210 as well and top-spec Top variant weighs in at 170 kg now. The 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels are a tried and tested combination. There are disc brakes at both ends and for the first time, Xpulse 210 got dual-channel ABS.

Xpulse 210 features the same 210cc engine as Karizma XMR 210, but is worked on to suit the character of Xpulse 210. For the very first time, an Xpulse is packing a liquid-cooled engine, a DOHC head, a slip and assist clutch, a 6-speed gearbox, dual-channel ABS which is switchable to unlock some fun and a TFT instrument cluster, among others. This TFT cluster is the most sophisticated Hero ever offered in its portfolio and it features music control, app connectivity and turn by turn navigation.

The 210cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC 4V/cylinder engine on Xpulse is tuned to develop a peak power of 24.6 PS at 9,250 RPM and 20.7 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 RPM and is mated to a slip and assist clutch along with a 6-speed gearbox. This is the most powerful Xpulse yet and gets the most sought-after 6-speed gearbox for effortless highway cruising at triple digit speeds.

Ergonomics & Dynamics

Xpulse 210 does an excellent job in containing the heat and dissipating it away from the rider as well. Rider is seated high and gets a commanding seating posture. I am a 182 cm tall individual and I could easily flat foot on both sides without any issues. Rider’s triangle is very relaxed and it did not induce any fatigue while seated on the pillion seat or standing. The footpegs are slightly forward set and offer a lot of comfort for highway rides.

When standing and riding, Xpulse 210 offers optimum leverage for riders to grip it between their thighs. Xpulse 210 handles these speeds like a champ without breaking a sweat. This engine is tuned to achieve an optimum balance between tractability and effortless power delivery. Maintaining speeds of around 120 km/h on the highway is no problemo for Xpulse 210, thanks to the new engine and the added 6th gear. This motor does not hiccup even if you short shift and keep it at a higher gear than what is necessary.

There are far less vibrations on this engine, especially when compared to the one seen on Xtreme 250R. So, in a way, we kinda welcome Hero’s move to offer this 210cc engine on Xpulse 210 which is more suited for intended long distance touring. There are multiple luggage mounting provisions and there is a metal bash plate to protect the bike’s underbelly.

Acceleration is quite brisk and Xpulse 210 gains speeds quite effortlessly. The revised geometry and the upgraded suspension setup ensures that Xpulse 210 is the best handling off-roader / enduro motorcycle Hero has ever launched. It is surprisingly agile and takes on corners with great ease, offering a great deal of confidence to riders, encouraging them to carry higher speeds into corners. Braking is quite sure-footed as well and is par for the performance ceiling that this motorcycle offers.

The bike that can do it all?

Around Rs 2 lakh OTR is a compelling proposition for a one motorcycle that does it all. Xpulse 200 was the closest motorcycle to this concept, which was limited by highway cruising capability. Xpulse 210 fixes that and brings multiple new features and technology to the off-road genre at prices that rival brands are not even trying.

It looks better, rides better, performs significantly better, brakes better, packs better technology and meets all the requirements to be the only bike in your garage at around Rs 2 lakh (OTR) price point. However, that’s not the whole story. If there is one motorcycle that the OEM has continually updated and still kept loyalists wanting for more, it has to be Hero’s Xpulse.

Ever since it was first introduced, Hero has updated it multiple times. First, we got BS6 update, then we got the 4V update and then we got MY23 Xpulse 200 4V with updated switchgear and it introduced a Pro variant which offered factory-fitted Rally Kit contents for affordable prices.

Despite the periodic updates, Hero didn’t quite capture the market and Xpulse brand never took off smashing sales charts. With the Xpulse 210, the same commotion exists as many prospective buyers might crave Hero’s new 250cc engine (debuted on Xtreme 250R) on this motorcycle or wish for the more off-road friendly Rally variant to be a available at launch. Instead of thinking what this bike could have been, we have to look at what it currently is.

What it is, is the jack of all trades. It does everything right and there is not a single element which is missing or wrong on this motorcycle. Hero MotoCorp has hit it out of the park with Xpulse 210 where packaging is concerned. It could be the finest motorcycle around the Rs 2 lakh OTR mark that does it all – City commutes, Highway cruising and Off-roading.

Hero Xpulse 210 is a lot more premium than what Xpulse 200 could have ever dreamt of and has significantly improved in terms of performance and dynamics. After finessing it with multiple iterations and updates, Hero MotoCorp has finally cracked the formula and this can easily be that one motorcycle around Rs 2 lakh OTR price point that can do it all.