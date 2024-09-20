Hero Xpulse 210 Spied Altitude Testing At Leh Ladakh – Launch Nearing?

Where off-roading bikes go, upcoming Hero Xpulse 210 will be the most affordable one by a large margin, with improved touring capabilities

After successfully aligning itself with adventure motorsport, Hero MotoCorp aims to give some of that pedigree in their consumer offerings. Hero Xpulse is getting a major powertrain upgrade with Karizma XMR’s modern tech-loaded engine. Spy shots of Xpulse 210 test mules have been spotted in Leh Ladakh. Let’s take a look.

Hero Xpulse 210 Spied

The updated version of this adventure tourer will get a technologically advanced powertrain from Hero MotoCorp. Thus expanding the horizon of Xpulse platform’s capabilities. After a mid-life facelift launched last year, Hero is now offering a major powertrain upgrade to their beloved Xpulse 200.

Thanks to automotive enthusiast Chaitanya Helwatkar, who spotted a couple of Xpulse 210 test mules near Khardung La, Leh. These test mules had support vehicles with them too. All of these motorcycles had camouflage on them, concealing their identity. However, the Xpulse’s silhouette is unmistakable.

Similar to the previous spy shots, there are very few changes to Xpulse 210’s design. It will retain the same LED tail lights and the H-shaped LED headlight might be carried over too. We can see some added elements around fuel tank, which could be tank shrouds to increase aerodynamic efficiency and touring capabilities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chaitanya Helwatkar (@csh2301)

What are the changes?

While there has been no official word from Hero MotoCorp regarding these developments, but this upcoming Xpulse is packing Karizma XMR 210’s engine. This is a 210cc, DOHC 4V liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine making 25.15 bhp of peak power and 20.4 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

This is the most high-tech powertrain Hero MotoCorp has ever created. On Xpulse, it will unlock vastly improved touring capabilities owing to increased performance and the added 6th gear. There might be improvements with refinement and everyday rideability along with off-road capability.

Other notable additions expected with upcoming Hero Xpulse 210 are slip and assist clutch, dual-channel ABS along with a new TFT screen for instrumentation, similar to the one we saw on Karizma XMR 210. This unit will support Bluetooth connectivity with smartphone app and turn-by-turn navigation.

Is this Xpulse 400?

There is a tiny possibility of this being an Xpulse 400. To be more precise, Xpulse 440, based on the same platform as Hero and Harley’s Mavrick 440 and X440. Test mules of a larger Xpulse 440 have been spotted before. However, the ones spied recently are more likely to be that of Xpulse 210.

Hardware setup of Xpulse 210 looks similar to current Xpulse 200’s. We can expect a Pro model too, with adjustable front and rear long-travel suspension along with knobby Maxxis off-road tyres. The 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheel setup might be retained as well. There will be a slight price hike owing to the tech-loaded powertrain.