Hero Xpulse 210 Spied With Karizma’s 210cc Engine – New Details!

Upcoming Hero Xpulse 210 spied, hints at a larger fuel tank and aerodynamic tank shrouds that should prove beneficial for cruising

After a long gap, Hero Xpulse 210 spy shots have made an appearance again. Maybe the testing was always active, but test mules went unnoticed owing to the stark similarities with Xpulse 200 4V. Either way, we’re excited to see Hero’s commitment to this product and we wish it launches soon.

Hero Xpulse 210 Spied

The concept of Karizma engine in a Hero ADV is nothing new. There are many Karipulse (horrendous name, though) out there blazing the trails. These were old Karizma engines mated to Impulse chassis by a few Hero dealerships. For track-use only, as these weren’t road-legal.

A concept so good, that Hero MotoCorp is considering making one for the road. This is a culmination of Xpulse 200 4V chassis with the new 210cc DOHC 4V liquid-cooled engine debuted with Karizma XMR 210. With this new engine, Xpulse will be bestowed with a 6-speed gearbox, slipper clutch and other attributes.

Looking at the new spy shots, we can’t help but conclude that this is very close to production-spec. We say this because the previous set of spy shots taken from Leh Ladakh region in 2023 did not feature any additional design elements. The new spy shots, however, show aerodynamic tank shrouds and a larger fuel tank (please be 17L).

Hero MotoCorp seems to be testing out the touring capabilities of Xpulse 210 with aftermarket panniers. Conversely speaking, these might be Hero’s own panniers to be launched alongside the Xpulse 210. Attributes like tall windscreen, knuckle guards, rear luggage rack, a front beak, high ground clearance are carried over.

What to expect?

Xpulse 200 4V was a significant upgrade over the 2V with added refinement and performance. However, Xpulse 200 4V can’t be the only motorcycle in one’s garage as it lacks grunt for higher highway cruising speeds. Karizma’s 210cc engine packs 25.15 bhp of peak power and 20.4 Nm of peak torque.

6.25 bhp and 3.05 Nm more than the current Xpulse 200 4V. The 6th gear, higher engine speeds, smoother liquid-cooled setup and the larger fuel tank of upcoming Xpulse 210 will ensure a better highway cruising experience and improved overall rideability. Dual-channel ABS might be added on top of all the componentry Xpulse 200 4V currently gets.

Features-wise, we will get LED headlights, H-shaped LED DRLs, LED tail lights, engine cut-off sensor, engine kill switch, a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, USB charging port (Type-C, we hope). The spy shot showed 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke alloys as current Xpulse, front and rear disc brakes and others.

We hope there is a Pro variant too, with fully adjustable front and rear suspension with significantly higher suspension travel and ground clearance to fully unlock the off-roading potential of this platform. Hero Xpulse 210 comes close to being the one motorcycle in the garage philosophy. At around Rs 1.6 lakh (Ex-sh), this would be something I’d personally buy.

Source – Motoroctane