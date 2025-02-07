Hero Xpulse 210 Vs Kawasaki KLX230 – Is Twice The Price Justified?

Directly rivaling Hero Xpulse 210, we have Kawasaki KLX230 in India, but it costs a whopping Rs 3.3 lakh (Ex-sh). In comparison, Xpulse 210 is priced between Rs 1.76 lakh and Rs 1.86 lakh (Ex-sh). So, is Kawasaki obsolete at twice the price or is there more to KLX230 than what meets the eye? Let’s see what the specs say.

Hero Xpulse 210 Vs Kawasaki KLX230

With the launch of Xpulse 210, Hero MotoCorp has opened a new chapter in the affordable ADV motorcycle genre. The company is addressing a lot of shortcomings seen with Xpulse 200 4V with the just launched Xpulse 210. This is a massive overhaul and a commendable move by Hero MotoCorp to give the audience what they asked for.

Where powertrains are concerned, Xpulse 210 comes with Karizma XMR 210’s engine. This is a 210cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC 4V/cyl engine with 24.26 bhp of peak power and 20.7 Nm of peak torque. Whereas, Kawasaki’s 233cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC 2V/cyl is capable of 17.85 bhp and 18.3 Nm of torque. Kawasaki’s peak performance is at lower RPMs too, when compared to Xpulse 210’s.

Xpulse 210 has more oomph, but it weighs 168 kg for Base variant and 170 kg for Top variant, while KLX230 only weighs 139 kg. Power-to-weight ratio is better on Xpulse, whereas torque-to-weight ratio is better on KLX230. Also, KLX230 is smaller as it has a smaller wheelbase, which could prove better in off-roading, where Xpulse shines with versatility of highway cruising.

Which off-roader is better on paper?

Speaking of highway cruising, both bikes get a 6-speed gearbox, but KLX230 commands frequent fuel stops as tank capacity is only 7.6L, which is almost half of Xpulse 210’s 13L tank. As KLX230 is geared more towards off-roading, it gets higher ground clearance of 265 mm and 880 mm seat height. Suspension travel is significantly longer at 240mm front and 250mm rear.

That said, Hero will launch Xpulse 210 Rally soon and it will have higher ground clearance, more suspension travel and offer compression and rebound adjustments, which Kawasaki doesn’t offer. Even at Rs 3.3 lakh (Ex-sh). Both bikes offer LED headlights, Hero offers better lighting package as headlights are LED projectors along with LED tail lights and LED turn indicators.

KLX230 offers an LCD cluster, while Xpulse brings a TFT screen. Both bikes get Bluetooth connectivity and notification alerts. Hero goes well beyond in features and offers navigation, a USB charger, switchable ABS and more. Kawasaki has GPS to log your trail rides and access them from the app later, but there’s no navigation feature.

Looking at the specs, Kawasaki KLX 230 is priced at a significant premium. In a cost-conscious market like India, this is not a popular strategy. It is targeting a niche within a niche of buyers craving for a lightweight off-roader. Hero Xpulse 210, on the other hand, is a versatile off-roader for around half the price. When the Rally variant is launched, it will offer better off-roading prospects and is an excellent candidate for a do-it-all bike.