Hero Xpulse 210 Vs Xpulse 200 4V – Specs, Features Compared

While the launch date of 250cc motorcycles showcased at EICMA 2024 is not clear yet, Xpulse 210 might launch sooner than later

If there is one motorcycle company that has democratised off-road bikes to the masses, it has to be Hero MotoCorp. The company started this mission with the launch of Impulse and the mantle was carried on to Xpulse 200. Now, there is a new Xpulse 210 showcased at EICMA, set to launch soon. But how much better is it than Xpulse 200? Let’s take a look.

Xpulse 210 Vs Xpulse 200

Within Hero MotoCorp’s portfolio, Xpulse 200 might be one of the most improved vehicles that we can think of. The company has updated it multiple times based on customer feedback but has always left enthusiasts craving for more. That’s a story for another day. In this comparison post, let’s see how Hero Xpulse 210 fares against Xpulse 200 4V.

While the main change is in engine department, we can’t gloss away the fact that Xpulse 210 has an all-new design. Round headlight with an H-shaped LED DRL signature has been retained. But most of the design is new. For starters, we get a new fuel tank that looks larger than on Xpulse 200’s.

Adding more muscle are the new tank shrouds that house a radiator and an oil reservoir of the liquid-cooled engine. There is a new subframe and associated body panels and we get a new rear luggage rack. Seat looks new as well. We can also spot a new windscreen and new position for exhaust can that is more up-swept than before.

New Engine

Main difference is from its engine department. Xpulse 210 borrows Karizma XMR 210’s liquid-cooled engine. Thus generating 24.26 bhp of peak power and 20.7 Nm of peak torque. This is an increase of 5.1 bhp of power and 3.5 Nm of torque, over Xpulse 200 4V. More appreciable are the addition of DOHC 4V head and liquid cooling for smoother power delivery.

The addition of a slipper clutch and 6-speed gearbox will ensure Xpulse finally gets the much-needed high-speed highway cruising capability. On paper, these updates make Xpulse 210 one of the most complete vehicles on sale in India. That one motorcycle to (potentially) do it all.

Componentry

Xpulse 210 still comes with the same 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, which is a good thing for off-road enthusiasts. Sadly, the tyres are still of tube-type. Just like there is a Pro variant with Xpulse 200, Hero has showcased an Xpulse 210 Rally with upgraded components, which will launch after the launch of standard bike.

Speaking of standard Xpulse 210, suspension travel has gone up to 210mm front and 205 mm rear. Xpulse 210 Rally gets fully adjustable front (compression and rebound) and rear (preload and rebound) with higher suspension travel. Braking is handled by discs at both ends. Unlike Xpulse 200 with single-channel ABS, Xpulse 210 gets dual-channel ABS.

Features and Launch

Features-wise, Hero is offering more with Xpulse 210. For starters, there is a new 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster that is a major leap from the LCD setup on Xpulse 200. This unit also gets upgraded switchgear and supports Bluetooth and Navigation features when connected to a smartphone.

Hero MotoCorp has not confirmed the launch date of the new motorcycles showcased at EICMA 2024. However, there is a good possibility of Hero Xpulse 210 launching soon, considering that it has been tested for a long time. In contrast, the 250cc offerings will launch later after thorough testing.