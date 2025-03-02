Hero Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R Official Bookings Date Revealed

With its new bike range, Hero MotoCorp places greater emphasis on styling and performance rather than focusing solely on affordability

As part of its ongoing strategy to diversify its portfolio beyond the commuter segment, Hero MotoCorp had launched the Xpulse 210 and Xtreme 250R at the Bharat Expo 2025. These are available at a starting price of Rs 1.76 lakh and Rs 1.80 lakh, respectively. Enthusiasts will soon be able to place their orders for Xpulse 210 and Xtreme 250R.

Hero Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R – Booking date revealed

For both bikes, bookings were earlier scheduled to commence from February. Deliveries were to start from March. However, it appears that there has been a slight delay of a few weeks. Hero has now officially announced that bookings for Xpulse 210 and Xtreme 250R will commence from 20th March, 2025. Deliveries could start by the end of March or in April 2025.

Xpulse 210 – Features, rival comparison

Hero Xpulse 210 works as a replacement for the Xpulse 200 4V. In addition to the power boost, Hero Xpulse 210 also focuses on improving the overall ride experience. The bike is currently the most affordable ADV in its class. If we set aside the pricing for a while, Hero Xpulse 210 emerges as a direct rival to Kawasaki KLX230. The latter is priced much higher, starting at Rs 3.30 lakh.

Hero Xpulse 210 generates 24.26 bhp / 20.7 Nm in comparison to 17.85 bhp and 18.3 Nm of KLX230. However, Xpulse 210 weighs 170 kg (top model), as compared to 139 kg of KLX230. Xpulse 210 has a higher power-to-weight ratio, but trails in torque-to-weight ratio.

Both bikes have various similarities such as RSU telescopic front forks, monoshock rear suspension, 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, disc brakes at both ends, dual-channel ABS and Bluetooth. Suspension travel is higher with KLX230 at 240 mm front and 250 rear, as compared to 210 mm and 205 mm of Xpulse 210. Some features are better with Xpulse 210 such as LED projector headlamps and instrument cluster with navigation.

Hero Xtreme 250R – Key features, rivals

Xtreme 250R easily qualifies as one of the sportiest creations from Hero MotoCorp. It takes inspiration from the Xtunt 2.5R concept that was showcased at EICMA 2023. Some of the key highlights include an aggressive headlamp design, USD forks in golden finish, sculpted fuel tank, split seats, upswept exhaust and rear tyre hugger. Powering the bike is a 249.03 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled DOHC engine that generates 30 PS and 25 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Hero claims Xtreme 250R to be the fastest in its class. 0 to 60 km/h is achievable in just 3.2 seconds. The bike utilizes a steel trellis frame with USD forks and monoshock suspension. Both ends have 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, wrapped in 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tyres. Tech kit includes an LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth and more than 35 features.

Xtreme 250R takes on rivals such as Pulsar N250, Dominar 250, KTM 250 Duke, Vitpilen 250 and Gixxer 250. It is the second most affordable in the group. Power and torque output is higher than Pulsar, Dominar and Gixxer whereas it matches closely with 250 Duke and Vitpilen 250.