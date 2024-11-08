Hero Xpulse 421 Sketch Officially Revealed – KTM 390, Himalayan 450 Rival

Upon launch, new Hero Xpulse 421 will challenge rivals such as Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure R

Adopting a strategy similar to other homegrown OEMs, Hero MotoCorp has started adding higher capacity bikes to its portfolio. At the 2024 EICMA, two new quarter-litre bikes were unveiled – Karizma XMR 250 and Xtreme 250R. And now, Hero has also provided a glimpse of the upcoming Xpulse 421.

Hero Xpulse 421 – What to expect?

With rivals like Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure, performance has to be top-notch for any new product being launched. Hero Xpulse 421 will be using an entirely new 420cc engine that is estimated to produce around 43 to 45 bhp. In comparison, Himalayan 450 churns out around 40 bhp and 40 Nm. The numbers for 2025 KTM 390 Adventure have not been revealed. Although general expectations are around 45 bhp and 40 Nm of torque.

Hero will ensure that on-ground performance matches that of rival offerings. And with Hero’s competitive pricing strategy, Xpulse 421 could emerge as the most affordable in its class. An initial offer price of around Rs 2.80 lakh could be possible for Hero Xpulse 421. However, assuming that there will be multiple variants, the base-spec version with limited features could be priced even lower.

At the 2024 EICMA, Hero provided only some sketches of the bike and a glimpse of the clay models. Some of the key highlights include a stylish LED headlamp with LED DRLs, a large windscreen, knuckle guards, polygonal rear-view mirrors and a sleek design for the fuel tank. The bike’s engine is adequately protected with a robust bash plate. As the exhaust pipe passes near to the rider’s leg, a heat shield has been added. This positioning of the exhaust pipe is necessitated due to the high-mount exhaust.

Hero Xpulse 421 – Equipment list

To effectively compete with rivals, Hero Xpulse 421 will be getting a comprehensive range of features. For example, the teaser has revealed the presence of a horizontally placed colour TFT screen. It is likely to have Bluetooth, allowing users to access a range of connectivity features. Hero Xpulse 421 is also expected to get multiple electronic driving aids such as traction control and driving modes.

Other highlights include USD forks in golden finish, monoshock rear suspension, box section swingarm and switchable ABS. The bike is expected to get 21-inch and 18-inch wheel combo, wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. Tubeless tyres are desirable, but it is not confirmed if Hero Xpulse 421 will be getting those.

Hero Xpulse 421 – Launch date

A specific launch timeline for Xpulse 421 is not available. The bike will have to endure extensive testing, something that can take several months. It is possible that Hero could launch the Xpulse 421 in 2025 or early 2026. The company will certainly be keen on introducing its flagship adventure bike at the earliest. This segment has been registering strong interest and has significant growth potential.

Hero has tasted success with the smaller capacity Xpulse and will be looking to achieve something similar with the Xpulse 421. At the 2024 EICMA, Hero also unveiled the Xpulse 210 and the updated Mavrick 440.

