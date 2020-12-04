Hero XTEC name registered

Hero MotoCorp is developing an all new electric motorcycle for India

With Hero MotoCorp registering a new name ‘XTEC’, there are speculations that it could be the company’s first electric product. Considering that the company already has Xpulse and Xtreme range, the Xtec could be an electric motorcycle.

Hero MotoCorp electric motorcycle concept

As reported earlier, Hero MotoCorp is working on a premium electric motorcycle as well as affordable commuter electric two wheelers. The Xtec name could be used for the premium electric motorcycle that will be launched first. This is being developed via a joint collaboration between Hero Motocorp’s Technology Center in Germany (HTCG) and its R&D headquarters in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The concept electric motorcycle is referred to as e-US, which is short for electric Ultra Sport. As of now, no other details are available about Hero MotoCorp’s first electric motorcycle. When unveiled, the concept will help the company to better understand customer opinions and expectations.

It’s true that India’s largest two wheeler manufacturer has been late in entering the electric segment. However, being an established brand, it shouldn’t have problems in convincing customers to buy its products. The electric two wheeler segment in the country was largely created by startups and it’s only recently that biggies like Bajaj and TVS have launched their electric products.

Naming issue

The only problem Hero MotoCorp can face is that it has to come up with another name for its electric two wheelers. That’s because according to a legal agreement, Hero MotoCorp, which is led by Pawan Munjal, cannot use ‘Hero’ brand for its electric products.

The rights for that are with Hero Electric, which is owned and managed by Pawan’s cousin Naveen Munjal. It is to note that Hero MotoCorp and Hero Electric are entirely distinct business entities, even though the owners belong to the same family.

An option for Hero MotoCorp could be to use Ather Energy brand, which is already popular in the electric segment. As may be recalled, Hero MotoCorp owns 38.57% in Ather Energy. However, that route may also be challenging since Ather focuses on lifestyle products. Switching to low-cost electric products might negatively impact its premium brand value.

Hero MotoCorp can use a strategy similar to that of Chetak, which was launched without the obvious reference to Bajaj. Chetak electric scooter was positioned only as ‘Chetak’ and does not have ‘Bajaj’ branding. Hero MotoCorp already has popular names such as Splendor, Glamour, and Passion, which could be used as a part of the names for the company’s electric motorcycles.