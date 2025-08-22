Hero Xtreme 125R Gets Single Seat Variant – Cruise Control Coming Soon

New single seat variant of Hero Xtreme 125R is around Rs 1,600 costlier than the base model and Rs 2,000 cheaper than the top variant

Hero MotoCorp is taking steps to strengthen its presence in the 125cc motorcycle segment. The company recently launched the Glamour X, which is India’s first 125cc bike with cruise control. In the latest development, Hero Xtreme 125R has been updated with the option of a single seat variant. Let’s check out the details and pricing.

Hero Xtreme 125R single seat variant

In the 125cc segment, Hero offers the Glamour, Glamour X, Glamour XTEC, Super Splendor XTEC and Xtreme 125R. Among the lot, Xtreme 125R stands out with its sporty design and striking presence. A split-seat setup complements its sporty profile and has been there since its launch.

For buyers who may be looking for the best of both worlds, Hero has now launched a single seat version of the Xtreme 125R. As even the single piece seat has a prominent step-up design, the overall silhouette does not change dramatically. The bike’s striking presence remains largely the same as earlier even with the single piece seat. Depending on the individual, the single piece seat could even be more attractive than the split seats.

With a single piece seat, pillion riders can expect better overall comfort. It is also better suited for practical applications in daily life. Colour options for the single seat Xtreme 125R are the same as available with other variants. Users can choose from three colour options – Cobalt Blue, Firestorm Red and Stallion Black.

Hero Xtreme 125R single seat variant is available at a starting price of Rs 1,00,100. In comparison, the top variant costs Rs 1,02,100. The base variant of Xtreme 125R starts at Rs 98,425. Hero’s move to add a single seat option with Xtreme 125R could be aimed at boosting competencies against rival offerings. For example, the primary rival TVS Raider 125 is also available with the option of a single seat variant. It is priced at Rs 93,865.

Hero Xtreme 125R Cruise Control

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to make the Xtreme 125R even more feature-packed, as the bike is set to become the second 125 cc motorcycle in India to get cruise control after the Glamour X. The upcoming variant is expected to include ride-by-wire throttle, three ride modes (Eco, Road, and Power), and a new colour LCD, essentially carrying forward all the tech seen on the Glamour X. A dedicated cruise control switch will make it easier for riders to maintain consistent speeds, while mode and menu buttons will enhance overall usability. With these upgrades, Hero will position the new top-spec Xtreme 125R variant above the current range, which already includes single-seat, split-seat, and ABS trims.

No mechanical updates

Core hardware specs for the single seat Xtreme 125R variant are the same as other variants. Powering the bike is a 124.7 cc air cooled engine that generates 11.55 PS and 10.5 Nm of torque. This engine is the same as seen with the Glamour X. It is paired with a 5-speed transmission. Rival TVS Raider utilizes a 124.8 cc air & oil cooled engine that generates 11.38 PS and 11.75 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Hero Xtreme 125R has a diamond frame, with 37mm telescopic front forks and monoshock rear suspension. Both ends have 17-inch wheels, with 90/90 front and 120/80 rear tubeless tyres. Braking setup comprises 276 mm disc at the front and 130 mm drum brake at the rear. Single channel ABS is offered as standard with the single seat and top variant of Xtreme 125R. The base variant has 240 mm disc and 130 mm drum combo with IBS.

Source