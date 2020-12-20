Hero Xtreme 160R, Xpulse 200 Dec 2020 Offer For Rs 4,000

For those looking to buy a bike from Hero MotoCorp, there’s an offer on Xtreme 200S, Xtreme 160R, Xpulse 200

Aiming to boost sales, Hero MotoCorp has launched a special offer worth Rs 4k on its fully faired Xtreme 200S motorcycle, Xtreme 160R, and Xpulse 200. As may be recalled, Xtreme 200S was launched in its BS6 avatar in November at Rs 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The original variant made its debut last year and at that time, it was priced at Rs 98,500.

Xtreme 200S, Xtreme 160R, Xpulse 200 exchange / loyalty benefit

Customers buying Hero Xtreme 200S and 160R, and Xpulse 200 can save up to Rs 4k with this new offer. It is applicable for both new customers as well as existing users of a Hero motorcycle. Hero Xtreme 200S is already a competitively priced motorcycle and with the 4k offer, it has become even more attractive to potential buyers. Its primary rival is Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, which is available at a starting price of Rs 1.52 lakh.

In its price range, Hero Xtreme 200S also competes with TVS Apache RTR 200 4V that is available at a starting price of Rs 1.25 lakh. Another contender is Honda Hornet 2.0, which is available at a starting price of Rs 1.26 lakh. It was launched earlier this year in August.

Cash discount and loyalty bonus for December 2020

Current deals include Rs 2,100 cash discount on Hero Glamour. One can also choose from a loyalty and exchange bonus of Rs 2,100 on Hero Destini 125, Maestro 125, Maestro 110 Passion Pro and Super Splendor. With Hero MotoCorp offering a wide range of two wheelers, offers have been especially curated for a number of its motorcycles and scooters so a wide group of buyers can benefit.

What’s new in Hero Xtreme 200S BS6

BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S is priced around Rs 17k more than the BS4 model. One key reason for this price hike is the new oil-cooled engine. The earlier BS4 engine was an air-cooled unit. The new 4-stroke, single cylinder OHC engine is capable of delivering 18 hp of max power at 8500 rpm and 16.45 Nm of max torque at 6500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox and equipped with multi-plate, wet type clutch assembly.

The engine is powered by xSens tech that comprises a total of 14 sensors. These work together to ensure optimal power and performance as per riding conditions. The engine is also equipped with a cooling feature that reduces engine heating and prolongs its life.

Xtreme 200S utilizes a diamond type frame integrated with telescopic front forks and rectangular swingarm with mono shock suspension at the rear. Both front and rear wheels have disc brakes integrated with ABS.

Although the bike retains its core design, it gets some new features such as twin LED headlamps. It has sleek, aerodynamic fairing, fully digital instrument console and sporty exhaust. Colour options include Sports Red, Panther Black and Pearl Silver White.

A first-in-category feature is smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. Once connected with the user’s smartphone and after entering the destination details, the navigation directions are displayed on the instrument console. Users also get alerts for incoming calls.