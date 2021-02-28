Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition At Dealer Showroom – First Look Walkaround

Hero MotoCorp’s 100 million edition lineup will feature six models including Maestro, Destini, Splendor, Passion Pro, Glamor and Xtreme 160R

A few weeks ago, Hero MotoCorp celebrated a unique achievement of 100 million cumulative production units across India ever since its inception. It became the only two-wheeler manufacturer in the country to achieve this feat. To mark this momentous occasion, Hero announced that it will be launching special edition models of some of its two-wheelers.

Earlier, we had covered the 100 Million Edition model of Splendor and the cosmetics differences from its standard counterpart. Now, the company has launched a new 100 Million Limited Edition model of its premium motorcycle Xtreme 160R. The bike comes with a new paint scheme and body graphics.

Updated Styling

The changes in the special edition model are limited to cosmetic updates only as it is identical to the regular model in every other respect. It sports a new livery with a dual-tone colour scheme flourishing red and white. While the front half of the bike is dominated by red colour, the latter half is painted in white.

For instance, the bike’s front fender, headlamp mask, fuel tank extensions and side panels are covered in red thereby enhancing its sporty appeal. Take a detailed look at the new limited edition Hero Xtreme 160R in a walkaround video below, credit to MotoXpert Khan.

Latter half of the fuel tank and part of the rear fender is sprayed with white as the base colour and have red graphics with 160R decals. The manufacturer has also added a ‘100 Million Limited Edition’ logo/badge on the fuel tank to make the motorcycle look more attractive. The mechanical components such as engine-gearbox assemble, kick start, footpegs, alloy wheels and part of the rear fender have been covered in black accentuating its sportiness.

Features on offer

The bike gets the same set of features as the regular model including an LED headlamp, LED indicators, dual-tone fuel tank, minimal cowls, smoked-out LED taillamp with ‘H’ signature and a heavily contoured single-piece saddle which are exactly the same as the regular Xtreme 160R.

The special edition model continues to feature creature comforts such as a fully digital inverted LCD instrument console, hazard lights and side stand engine cut-off. Price of this limited edition Xtreme 160R is Rs 1,08,750, ex-sh. In comparison, Xtreme 160R single disc costs 1,03,900 and double disc costs 1,06,950. This makes the special edition about Rs 2k more expensive than the dual disc variant.

Mechanical Specs

Even mechanically, this special edition model is identical to the regular model. It is powered by the same 163cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that kicks out 15 bhp against 14 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

New Xtreme 160R is capable of sprinting from 0 to 60 kmph in just 4.7 seconds and has a kerb weight of 139.5 kg. It rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped by 100/80 and 130/70 sections of rubber at front and rear respectively. The special edition model comes equipped with disc brakes on both ends assisted by a dual-channel ABS.