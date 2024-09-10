Hero Xtreme 160R 2V 2024 Edition Costs Rs 10K Less Than Before

Hero Xtreme 160R 2V 2024 Edition gets a sole variant with Stealth Black colour and gets a single-disc setup (front) as standard

Hero MotoCorp gets into the festive spirit with the launch of a new version of its existing street naked offering. Called Hero Xtreme 160R 2024 Edition, it is being offered in a sole variant at an attractive price point of Rs 1,11,111 (Ex-sh). Making it Rs 10K less than what it used to cost.

Hero Xtreme 160R 2V 2024 Edition

Ahead of the festive season, Hero MotoCorp is bringing some excitement with its sporty Xtreme 160R. The new 2024 Edition of Hero Xtreme 160R 2V is priced at Rs 1.11 lakh (Ex-sh), which is Rs 10K cheaper than it used to be. It primarily rivals Apache RTR 160 2V, Yamaha FZ, Bajaj Pulsar N160 and the likes.

2024 Edition comes in a sole variant with Stealth Black colourway. It might be targeting a younger and more tech-savvy segment of buyers in India with its advanced equipment and the latest in connectivity. It is expected to garner as much, if not more, attention than it did before.

In Hero’s lineup, Xtreme 160R 2V 2024 Edition is positioned below the 2024 Xtreme 160R 4V, launched a couple of months ago in July 2024. Where styling is concerned, we can see a matte black shade along with subtle red accents. With 2024 Edition, Hero is offering H-shaped LED tail lights and a flatter seat profile for improved accessibility for the pillion.

Specs and components

Hero Xtreme 160R 2V 2024 Edition remains the same mechanically. It continues to be powered by a 163.2cc, air-cooled engine with XSens technology and advanced programmed fuel injection. This engine is capable of 15 PS of peak power at 8,500 RPM and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition 2.0 is fitted with 100/80-17 tyre at front and 130/70-R17 tyre at the rear. It gets a 12L tank and weighs a total of 139.5 kg. Lightweight approach is its primary highlight and promises to be nimble across varied terrains. Where componentry is concerned, it gets a 37mm telescopic suspension in the front and a 7-step adjustable mono-shock at the rear.

Braking is via 276mm petal disc in the front and 220mm petal disc at the rear. Single-channel ABS is offered as standard. Other notable features of Xtreme 160R 2V 2024 Edition include drag race timer, which the company does highlight as one of its strengths.

Buyers with higher budgets can opt for Xtreme 160R 4V 2024 Edition, which was launched in July 2024. It gets improved componentry with golden USD telescopic front forks, rear disc brakes, dual channel ABS, panic braking alert, a 4V head with improved performance, among others.