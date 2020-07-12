Hero Xtreme 160R test ride impressions detailed in review video

Hero claims that Xtreme 160R has best in class acceleration from 0-60 kmph in 4.7 seconds

The new Hero Xtreme 160R is a sports commuter motorcycle which was first showcased earlier this year at the Hero World event. Launch was set for April 2020, but due to pandemic, launch was delayed. Now launched in two variants, deliveries have also commenced across major cities of India.

Hero Xtreme 160R single disc brake model is priced at Rs.99,950 while the variant with front and rear disc brakes carries a price tag of Rs.1.03,500. It receives a bold design as was seen on the Hero 1.R concept which was showcased at the 2019 EICMA Show in Milan.

It gets a full LED headlamp, full digital instrument console, engine kill switch, distinctive fuel tank with contrasting colour extensions and of 12 liter capacity, a single seating and smoked LED tail lamps. It also receives a raised tail end, integrated pillion grab rail and compact exhaust. Below is a brief first ride review by Youtube channel MRD vlogs.

Engine specifications on the Hero Xtreme 160R consists of a BS6 compliant 163cc, air cooled, SOHC engine that offers 15 hp power at 8,500 rpm and 14 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm mated to a 5 speed gearbox. Acceleration from 0 to 60 kmph is possible in 4.7 seconds, claiming a top speed of 115 kmph.

Where suspension is concerned, the 160R gets 37mm telescopic fork in the front and 7 step adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking is via 276mm disc brakes in the front and 130mm drum brakes at the rear on the base variant. The top end variant gets 220mm disc at the rear. Both variants get single channel ABS as standard.

It sits on 17 inch alloy wheels fitted with 100 section tyre in the front and 130mm section at the rear while kerb weight is at 138.5 kgs due to a new light weight diamond frame with the small wheelbase of 1,334 mm offering better manoeuvrability. Length, width and height are at 2029 x 793 x 1052 mm respectively. It also receives three colour options of Sports Red + Grey, Blue + Grey and White + Grey).

Though the Hero Xtreme 160R sets itself in a niche segment, it does take on the Honda X-Blade, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, Suzuki Gixxer, Yamaha FZ-FI. Here is a detailed comparison between Hero Xtreme 160R and its rivals.