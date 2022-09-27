Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Launch Price Rs 1.3 L – Apache Rival

Hero MotoCorp has kept the Xtreme 160R untouched in terms of mechanicals with visual and feature upgrades

Hero MotoCorp is currently the highest-selling motorcycle manufacturer in India. With budget commuters like Splendor and HF Deluxe series, Hero is pushing on and on. For every 2W manufacturer in the country, the time periods revolving around Dussehra and Diwali are prime times. Pushing the sales envelope at this time is paramount.

Manufacturers offer discounts, bonuses, benefits and other paraphernalia. However, special editions of existing products are also a smart directive to garner more sales. Hero MotoCorp has done the same with its Xtreme 160R. Called Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition, it is an extension of the Stealth Edition that was already on offer.

Launched at Rs. 1,29,738 (ex-sh, Delhi), this is a Rs. 6,000 increment over the previous Stealth Edition which was launched at Rs. 1,23,806 (ex-sh, Delhi). Let’s take a look at everything new.

New Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition

With Stealth Edition 2.0, we feel that Hero Motors has kinda negated the meaning that the word “Stealth” should evoke. We say this because Stealth Edition 2.0 gets a lot of red accents (not in a subtle way) to give it a new look. But it is likely that a lot of customers might feel that this is not stealthy like the first Stealth Edition was.

We get added goodies like knuckle guards as standard fitment along with a neatly integrated belly shroud too. Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition gets a mysterious matte black shade, with striking red accents on the telescopic fork, frame, pillion grip further and multiple other places. If Hero had added these additions without the red elements, Stealth 2.0 Edition could have been a lot more stealthy. But buyer perceptions vary.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth edition received a tremendous response from customers, enthusiasts, and experts alike. It instantly became the motorcycle of choice for customers who have a unique style that stands out from the rest of the crowd. This new edition is both Stealth and Smart, with a black livery signed by red accents, for the passionate riders, and our Cloud connected system Connect 1.0, for the tech-savvy consumers. Stealth and smart, this is the Hero Xtreme Stealth 2.0.”

Specs & Features

In terms of feature additions, Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition gets Hero Connect suite as standard which was optional with previous Stealth Edition. The embedded Hero Connect app promises an enhanced riding experience and safety with this edition. It enables geofence alerts, speed alerts, topple alerts, tow away alerts and unplug alerts.

Mechanically, Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition is untouched. It is a good thing. It is powered by a 163cc air-cooled BS-VI compliant engine. This engine delivers an impressive power output of 15.2 PS at 6500 RPM and 14 Nm of torque. The main forte for Xtreme 160R was its 139 kg weight which is unrivaled even today. At Rs. 1.29 lakh, Xtreme 160 Stealth 2.0 Edition takes on the likes of Honda X-Blade, Yamaha FZ, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, and newly launched Pulsar N160 and TVS Apache RTR 160.