Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 Launch Price Rs 1.15 L – Rivals Bajaj Pulsar 220F

Hero Xtreme 200S will lock horns with Bajaj Pulsar 220F, which is priced at Rs 1.24 lakhs

Hero MotoCorp has finally launched its fully-faired bike Xtreme 200S in its BS6 derivative. The bike was not yet been upgraded to the latest emission norms and, therefore, has not been in sale since April this year. Now, the brand has launched the latest iteration of its flagship motorcycle in India. Price is Rs 1,15,715, ex-sh; making it about Rs 9k cheaper than Pulsar 22F.

Powertrain & Tranmission

Hero utilizes the same 199.6cc single-cylinder motor on Xtreme 200S which has been upgraded to BS6 emission norms in Xpulse 200. This unit is also set to receive an oil-cooler as seen on the adventure tourer. It will continue to be mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

As in the case with most updated BS6 two-wheelers, power figures on the new Xtreme 200S will be slightly altered. Output figures on the BS4 version read as 18.4 PS of maximum power and 17.1 Nm of peak torque. In its BS6 avatar, it now delivers 17.8 BHP @ 8500 RPM and an impressive torque of 16.4 Nm @ 6500 RPM. This means, power and torque figures, both have declined in BS6 avatar, when compared to BS4 figures.

Design & Features

Speaking of design, the BS6 Xtreme 200S sports the same styling with similar fairing as seen on its predecessor. Although, it now gets a new paint scheme called Pearl Fadeless White. Earlier two colours of Sports Red, Panther Black, which were on sale in BS4 avatar, continue to be on sale in BS6 avatar as well.

Equipment offered on the bike is also expected to remain same which shall consist of LED headlamp, LED taillight and an all-digital instrument console that comes equipped with Bluetooth-enabled turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts and gear position indicator. The Xtreme 200S comes with a 7-step adjustable mono shock suspension that offers superior ride handling, 276 mm Front Disc with single channel ABS and 220 mm Rear Disc for added safety.

Commenting on the launch, Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The new Xtreme 200S showcases our focused approach to the premium segment. Our premium products like the Xtreme 160R and XPulse 200 BS-VI are receiving an overwhelming response from the customers. I am confident that the Xtreme 200S will build on their success.”

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Our horizontal strategy catering to all customer categories has worked really well and has allowed us to grow our market share in the premium motorcycle segment. We are confident that the BS-VI Xtreme 200S will continue its strong performance and further fortify our presence in the segment.”

Hero Xtreme 200R No More?

Hero Xtreme 200S is a fully faired bike based on its naked version Xtreme 200R; which in all likelihood is discontinued. Thanks to Xtreme 160R. Its smaller sibling Xtreme 160R made its debut a few months ago and has received a generous response overall. The naked roadster is offered in two variants at a starting price of Rs 99,850 going up to Rs 1,03,500 (ex-showroom).

Hero Xtreme 160R is based on the Hero 1.R concept showcased at EICMA in Milan, Italy in 2019. The smaller Xtreme 160 is much sportier than its bigger sibling. The 160R attempts to be a sportier rendition of its elder faired sibling with minimum body panels, LED headlamp, heavily contoured single-piece seat, smoked-out LED taillight with ‘H’ signature and prominent chiseled fuel tank with contrast coloured extensions.

The Xtreme 160R is powered by a 163cc single-cylinder, SOHC engine which produces 15 bhp and 14 Nm of peak torque. Same 5-speed gearbox used in Xtreme 200S is offered in Xtreme 160R.