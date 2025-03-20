Hero Xtreme 250R First Ride Review – Your Next Quarter-Liter Street Fighter?

For the first time, Hero MotoCorp has entered the sporty and premium quarter-liter motorcycle segment. We’re talking about the company’s new Xtreme 250R which was launched in India at the grand stage of Auto Expo 2025. The company recently hosted a media drive event in Udaipur, Rajasthan. We sampled Xtreme 250R for around 200 km across multiple riding scenarios and here’s what we think about Hero’s first 250cc motorcycle.

Hero Xtreme 250R First Ride Review

Where pricing is concerned, Hero Xtreme 250R costs Rs 1.8 lakh (Ex-sh) for one fully loaded variant with all the bells and whistles. Hero is offering three colours with Xtreme 250R – Firestorm Red, Stealth Black and Neon Shooting Star. Hero MotorCorp provided Rushlane with Neon Shooting Star colour, which grew on me quite a lot.

However, Firestorm Red is the launch colour and is probably the best looker of this bunch. Where design is concerned, Xtreme 250R has a lot going on, which might prove busy for some. Especially with the multi-layered appeal with different colourways and all the cuts and creases. However, it somehow looks cohesive on this motorcycle and it looks rather nice.

Most of the muscle is concentrated around its fuel tank. It looks chiseled and edgy, while the tank shrouds makes Xtreme 250R look a lot bigger than it is. Front section has a hunkered down execution seen with the positioning of its fuel tank and headlight. It gets USD telescopic front forks. These USD forks are 41mm units and lend an appeal similar to triceps of a predator.

Apart from the mass-forward design, rear section is quite appealing to look at as well. Xtreme 250R gets a split stepped seat and it aligns with the angle of its exhaust end can. Headlights, tail lights along with DRLs and turn indicators are all LEDs. Both front and rear disc brakes are at the exhaust side, making it the most photogenic angle.

Switchgear offers extensive controls to operate the new digital instrument cluster and cycle through various menus and functions. I consider Xtreme 250R to be one of the best-looking mainstream street fighter motorcycles sold in India. Speaking of, Xtreme 250R locks horns with other quarter-litre street fighters like KTM 250 Duke, Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Husqvarna Vitpilen 250. Xtreme 250R undercuts them all in terms of pricing.

Specs & Ergonomics

Xtreme 250R is the first motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp to feature the new 249cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with a DOHC 4V/cyl head. This is the most powerful Hero MotoCorp product launched yet, generating 30 bhp of peak power at 9,250 RPM and 25 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 RPM.

This engine is mated to a slip and assist clutch along with a 6-speed gearbox. This engine is supposedly 20-25% more powerful and 10-14% more torquey than rivals. The liquid cooling setup works quite well in dissipating the heat away from rider. The fan does kick in frequently, but engine temperature reading on the new digital instrument cluster did not go above half of its threshold.

Ergonomics on Xtreme 250R are sporty, yet comfortable. Handlebar position commanded a slight lean for a tall guy like myself (182 cm). I could easily flat foot at both sides as seat heigh is manageable at 806 mm. This riding posture did not induce any fatigue in me even after riding it for a long time. ORVMs are decently wide and offer a great view of everything behind.

Fuel tank offered a great leverage for me to lock my thighs and grip the motorcycle. Seat cushioning is slightly on the firmer side, which created some discomfort after a long ride time on the saddle. While the step for the pillion is slightly on the higher side, it should provide better comfort for a longer period on the saddle when compared to flat seats that command a knees up position for pillions.

Dynamics & Performance

When on the move, Xtreme 250R masks its weight quite beautifully and feels very agile. For context, Xtreme 250R weighs 167.7 kg and is quite manageable while maneuvering in parking spaces or other situations. The 17-inch alloy wheels are wrapped with 110-section front tyre and 150-section rear tyre, helping to put down all that power.

Hero MotoCorp is promising 3.2s 0-60 km/h sprint and an 8.5s 0-100 km/h sprint with Xtreme 250R. It accelerates with a lot of vigour. 100 km/h comes up in 4th gear and then it screams towards the red line. Acceleration is fitting for a premium and sporty 250cc quarter-litre street fighter motorcycle, achieving quick progress to cut into city traffic.

The best aspect of Xtreme 250R’s dynamics is its handling. It is sharp and agile and feels very precise. The motorcycle allows rider to carry quite some speed into the corners and provides optimum confidence and composure at the same time. Wide handlebar also provides great leverage while cornering and the bike doesn’t resist the rider to take it slow. Sharp handling does take a toll on rider comfort as the overall ride is quite firm. But nothing spine shattering, in any way.

The seat is spacious and accommodating, offering rider space to move around and lock on to the motorcycle. Footpegs positioning is quite neutral as well. Hero’s new 250cc engine is quite smooth across most operating speeds. However, vibrations do creep in at higher engine speeds and they can be particularly felt on handlebar, footpegs and fuel tank. Nothing major, but a tingling buzz.

Braking is one department where I would like some improvements. For starters, Hero is offering a 320 mm front and 230 mm rear disc rotors, mated with dual channel ABS. Despite the motorcycle having dual-channel ABS, the rear wheel locked up on multiple occasions. This ABS system gets Road and Race ABS modes that rider can cycle between that is optimized for both racing and stunts.

The instrument cluster gets automatic brightness adjustment based on an ambient light sensor. The same light sensor is used for automatic headlight features as well. This display is legible across multiple lighting scenarios. The trip computer is quite advanced showing twin trip metres along with stats for top speed, 0-60 km/h and 0-100 km/h sprints.

It also shows fuel efficiency, service due, date & time, menu for ABS modes, average speed and time consumed. There’s Bluetooth connectivity with Hero App integration allowing advanced functionalities like music control, notification alerts, smartphone stats and turn-by-turn navigation.

Some Reservations & Conclusion

1. Hero MotoCorp could have implemented dual horn with Xtreme 250R

2. The fully digital instrument cluster is the same one seen on Karizma XMR 210 and this system does not look as posh and sophisticated as the one seen on Xpulse 210.

3. Braking performance of this machine should be more sure footed.

4. Fuel tank is only 11.5L and a larger capacity could have been better.

5. Seat could have been more plush for better comfort.

These reservations are more of a nitpick and there are no deal breakers with Hero Xtreme 250R. The pricing of Xtreme 250R might go lower if the company decides to sell it via E-commerce platforms like Flipkart. At those lower prices, Hero Xtreme 250R makes a lot more sense than it already does.

It is by far the most appealing motorcycle Hero has designed and it also features the new 250cc engine, which is smooth and performant. It looks like Xtreme 250R has all the ingredients of a great quarter-liter street fighter. We would encourage all discerning buyers to test ride this motorcycle before zeroing in on its rivals.