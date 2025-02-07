Highest Car Discounts Feb 2025 – Maruti, Mahindra, Volkswagen, Honda, Tata

Now that the automotive market has recovered in January 2025, car makers have immediately switched to sales mode. Many car manufacturers are offering exciting discounts on their portfolio to boost sales. Also, there is a major effort by OEMs to clear unsold inventory from CY24, offering more benefits and discounts on MY24 variants than MY25. Let’s take a look at some of the highest car discounts in February 2025 with benefits above Rs 70,000.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR – Discounts Up To Rs 70,000

For the month of January 2025, Maruti Suzuki WagonR tallboy hatchback was the highest-selling vehicle in India, irrespective of genre and body style. However, Maruti Suzuki is also offering discounts of up to Rs 70,000 on WagonR.

Tata Harrier & Safari – Discounts Up To Rs 75,000

The company’s flagship Harrier & Safari get a maximum discount of up to Rs 75,000 on MY24 versions, while MY25 versions attract a slightly lower discount of Rs 50,000. Tata is poised to launch Harrier EV in 2025 and there might also be a Safari EV.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 – Discounts Up To 75,000

Company’s smallest vehicle, Alto K10, is bestowed with offers up to Rs 75,000 for the month of February 2025. The highest discounts of Rs 75,000 is offered with AMT variants, which are priced higher than manual variants.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio – Discounts Up To Rs 75,000

The most premium among Maruti’s small hatchbacks, Celerio, is offered with discounts for the month of February 2025. The max discounts go up to Rs 75,000 and include consumer offers, exchange and scrappage bonuses.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso – Discounts Up To Rs 75,000

Just like the Alto K10 and Celerio, S-Presso is also on sale with discounts of up to Rs 75,000. The highest discount is with AMT variants, which are priced higher than manual variants.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 – Discounts Up To Rs 75,000

While Ertiga doesn’t get any discounts for February 2025, its premium version, XL6, gets discounts of up to Rs 75,000 for MY24 variants. Highest discounts are for MY24 version of XL6 CNG.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno – Discounts Up To Rs 85,000

The company’s premium hatchback sold via Nexa dealerships, Baleno, is offered with a max discount of up to Rs 85,000. The max discount of Rs 85,000 is offered with AMT variants of MY24 Baleno.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz – Discounts Up To Rs 85,000

The only sedan in Maruti’s Nexa dealership, Ciaz, is currently on sale with a max discount of up to Rs 85,000 for MY24 Ciaz Sigma and Delta variants. Zeta and Alpha variants of MY24 Ciaz get Rs 80,000 off.

Honda Elevate – Discounts Up To Rs 86,000

The MY24 variants of Honda Elevate are bestowed with discounts of up to Rs 86,000, while the max ceiling of discount for MY25 Elevate was Rs 66,000. CVT variants of ZX trim get additional benefits too, like extended warranty and more.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis – Discounts Up To Rs 90,000

The AMT variants of MY24 Maruti Suzuki Ignis have been bestowed with discounts of up to Rs 90,000. With MY25 Ignis, max discount is Rs 75,000 for AMT variants and Rs 70,000 for Manual variants.

Honda City & City e:HEV – Discounts Up To Rs 90,000

One of India’s most popular sedans, Honda City is offered with discounts of up to Rs 90,000. This discount is on MY24 and MY25 City e:HEV, while ICE-only City gets a max discount of 68,000 on both MY24 and MY25 variants.

Mahindra XUV700 – Discounts Up To Rs 1 Lakh

The company’s current ICE flagship, XUV700, is bestowed with discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh. This max discount of Rs 1 lakh is offered with top-spec AX7 trims of MY24 XUV700. XUV700 has had a significant impact on mid-size SUV segment and is a fan favourite as it is the segment’s highest-selling monocoque SUV.

Tata Altroz – Discounts Up To Rs 1 Lakh

The safest premium hatchback in India, Tata Altroz, has been slow on sales and the company is now making the proposition more tempting to buyers with a max discount of up to Rs 1 lakh on MY24 Altroz. The Racer variants in particular. MY25 Altroz gets a max discount of Rs 35,000.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx – Discounts Up To Rs 1.05 Lakh

The coupe-styled crossover version of Baleno, Fronx, has been one of the best-looking Maruti Suzuki ever sold. This handsome machine has been offered with discounts of up to Rs 1.05 lakh on MY24 Turbo variants, while MY25 Turbo variants are offered with discounts up to Rs 93,000. It has to be noted that the discounts include Velocity Kit prices as well.

Honda Amaze 2nd Gen – Discounts Up To Rs 1.07 Lakh

While the 3rd Gen Honda Amaze is launched recently, Honda is offering exciting discounts on 2nd Gen Amaze. The max discount is Rs 1.07 Lakh and it is offered on MY24 and MY25 2nd Gen Honda Amaze VX trim.

Mahindra Scorpio & Scorpio N – Discounts Up To Rs 1.25 Lakh

Scorpio is currently the highest-selling mid-size SUV in the country and is witnessing more sales than Nexon in January 2025. Fueling the craze on this SUV, Mahindra is offering a max discount of up to Rs 1.25 lakh. The highest discount is on MY24 Scorpio Classic base S trim of up to Rs 1.25 lakh and even the MY24 Scorpio N has a max discount of Rs 90,000 on Z4 and Z6 trims.

Mahindra Thar – Discounts Up To Rs 1.25 Lakh

Just like the Scorpio, Mahindra Thar is also getting hefty discounts of up to Rs 1.25 lakh. The highest discount is on MY24 Thar 3-Door Petrol 2WD variant for up to Rs 1.25 lakh. MY24 Petrol and Diesel 4WD variants get a maximum discount of Rs 1 lakh.

Mahindra Bolero Lineup – Discounts Up To Rs 1.4 Lakh

Mahindra’s evergreen Bolero lineup has been offered with discounts of up to Rs 1.4 lakh in February 2025. The highest discounts of up to Rs 1.4 lakh is seen with MY24 Bolero Neo N10 and N10 (O) variants. MY24 Bolero Classic gets a max discount of up to Rs 1.3 lakh and Bolero Neo Plus gets a max discount of up to Rs 65,000.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara – Discounts Up To Rs 1.65 Lakh

The MY24 Grand Vitara gets up to Rs 1.65 lakh discounts for February 2025. The highest discount is with MY24 strong hybrid variants. Where MY25 Grand Vitara is concerned, Maruti Suzuki is offering up to Rs 1.1 lakh.

Volkswagen Virtus – Discounts Up To Rs 1.7 Lakh

Virtus is among the most popular C Segment Sedans in India. It enjoys a great fan following and the fans will be excited to see up to Rs 1.7 lakh discounts on MY24 Virtus. This discount is increased from Rs 1.5 lakh offered last month. For MY25 Virtus discounts top off at Rs 80,000.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny – Discounts Up To Rs 1.9 Lakh

Jimny is one vehicle that consistently needs discounts to achieve any sales. For February 2025, Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs 1.9 lakh on MY24 Jimny Alpha trim. MY25 variants of Jimny can be had with a max discount of up to Rs 25,000.

Volkswagen Taigun – Discounts Up To Rs 2.2 Lakh

If the Virtus’ discounts are not exciting enough, Volkswagen is offering up to Rs 2.2 lakh discounts on MY24 Taigun. This is an increase from Rs 2 lakh discounts offered last month. Just like Virtus, MY25 Taigun is available with discounts up to Rs 80,000. Volkswagen is offering up to Rs 4.2 lakh on MY24 Tiguan, but it is not a mainstream vehicle.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto – Discounts Up To Rs 3.15 Lakh

The company’s current flagship, Invicto, is currently sold with a max discount of Rs 3.15 lakh (Ex-sh) on MY24 Alpha variant. With MY25 Invicto, Maruti is offering discounts of up to Rs 2.15 lakh.

Mahindra XUV400 – Discounts Up To Rs 4 Lakh

XUV400 is currently longer in the tooth, waiting to be replaced by XUV3XO EV. Clearing stocks is paramount for the brand and MY24 XUV400’s EL Pro variant gets a max discount of up to Rs 4 lakh. XUV3XO EV will bring a significantly better cabin and premium experience than XUV400.