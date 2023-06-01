Himalayan 450 Speedo Spied – Clean View, Simple Design

Himalayan 450’s speedo ensures a clutter-free cockpit in comparison to the multi-dial setup seen with current Himalayan 411

Royal Enfield has been testing the new Himalayan 450 since several months. Test mules have been spotted multiple times across India and overseas locations as well. Latest spy shots reveal a clear view of Himalayan 450’s speedometer. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Nitesh from Chennai, for sharing these exclusive spy shots.

Himalayan 450 is expected to be launched later this year in September. It is likely to debut at 2023 EICMA. The bike could be offered in the price range of Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. Himalayan 450 will go up against rivals like KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G310GS and Yezdi Adventure.

Himalayan 450 Speedo details

With Himalayan 450, all the instrumentation has been packed into a single, circular shaped console. It is quite big, possibly slightly larger than the round rear-view mirrors of the bike. Anywhere between 4 to 6 inches of diameter is a fair guess. The RPM gauge is placed towards the outer circumference of the console whereas the gear position indicator and speedometer are displayed centrally. Other information such as fuel indicator, trip meter, etc. are likely to be displayed on the digital screen.

Himalayan 450’s speedometer console is placed at around 60° – 70° angle, which provides a clear view to the rider. It is also placed higher with the help of mounting brackets. A quick glance should be enough and riders won’t need to take their eyes off the road completely.

Royal Enfield has done a good job to choose a simple and practical design for Himalayan 450’s speedometer. It is much better than the instrumentation seen with existing Himalayan 411.

Current Himalayan has four separate dials. There are two analogue dials, with one for fuel gauge. The main console is a semi-digital unit with analogue speedometer and digital trip meter and clock. There’s a fourth digital dial for gear indicator. This setup has its own benefits and visual appeal, but a single console seems more practical. Himalayan 450 speedometer is likely to have Bluetooth based connectivity features.

Himalayan 450 performance, specs

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be getting a new liquid cooled engine, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It is expected to deliver around 30 bhp of max power and 40 Nm of peak torque. A decent gain over the current Himalayan 411 that churns out 24.31 PS and 32 Nm.

Quite a few users have reported performance issues with current Himalayan, which can be overcome with the new Himalayan 450. With higher power and torque, Himalayan 450 will be in a better position to take on the likes of KTM 390 Adventure.

Other key highlights of new Himalayan 450 include LED lighting, tall windscreen, stubby exhaust, USD front forks and rear monoshock suspension. The bike is expected to have a long wheelbase, which will improve cross-wind protection and straight-line stability. Himalayan 450 could get a smaller sized front wheel to make it more appropriate for shorter riders. Current Himalayan has a 21-inch front wheel as standard.