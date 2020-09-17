Royal Enfield Himalayan and 650 Twins Sep 2020 Prices – New vs Old

After increasing prices of the Classic and Bullet range, RE has increased prices of their Himalayan and 650 range

Auto entities are working on strategies to make the most of business, especially now with the expectation of improved activity owing to the ongoing festive season. This is all the more necessary considering FY21 started on a note of no activity across the industry.

With this came deferred decisions including the need to increase product prices, a necessity in the face of increase in input costs. As business continues to pick up, manufacturers have used recent weeks to introduce vehicle prices for the model year line-up.

Royal Enfield has increased the price of its retro-classic, and also the iconic brand’s adventure tourer. The BS6 compliant Himalayan which was launched in January this year had been initially priced at Rs 1.87 lakh. After upgradation to the latest emission norms, the makers revised price for the first time in May.

Old vs New Prices

Following the current revision in prices, BS6 Himalayan range is now offered at a starting price of Rs 1.91 lakh and goes up to Rs 1.96 lakh depending on the colour one chooses. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom. Colour options include Granite Black, Snow White, Sleet Grey, Gravel Grey, Lake Blue, and Rock Red. With this, Himalayan is pricier by about 1,800 bucks. The periodic price hike doesn’t entail any cosmetic mechanical change and can be attributed to offsetting increasing input costs.

Himalayan is powered by a 411cc air-cooled, single-cylinder unit that cranks out 24.5 bhp and 32 Nm of torque. Transmission is carried out by a 5-speed gearbox. Recently, the adventure motorcycle was inducted into the Argentinian police. Royal Enfield also inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina.

Apart from Himalayan, Royal Enfield 650 twins too now cost more, starting at a hike of Rs 1,800 depending on model. While a price hike is inevitable, the manufacturer has had to power through with a reduced product lineup since April 1, 2020 owing to mandated BS6 emission. Also Read – RE Classic, Bullet Prices Sep 2020

Upcoming RE’s

Business decisions led to some bikes being discontinued as they were not given a BS6 update. Moving on, the bike manufacturer is geared up to introduce new products. Of its new launches, Meteor 350 is the first new product available, and is ready for launch.

Alongwith focus on regaining lost ground in the domestic market, Royal Enfield is keen on improving its market share in the international arena, especially where mid-size bikes are concerned. In the segment, apart from the current 650 twins, Royal Enfield is already testing a 650cc cruiser.