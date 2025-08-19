Himalayan 750 Touring Model Spied In Production Guise – Launch Soon

It is expected that Himalayan 750 could be unveiled at 2025 EICMA and later launched at Royal Enfield Motoverse 2025

As part of its multi-dimensional expansion strategy, Royal Enfield is working on several new models including electric bikes. Also under development is a new range of 750 cc bikes. First to launch among these could be the Himalayan 750, spotted multiple times on road tests. Latest spy shots reveal a tourer version of the Himalayan 750. Let’s check out the details.

Himalayan 750 tourer – Styling and features

As compared to earlier test mules that had wire-spoke wheels, this tourer version can be seen with alloy wheels. One can also notice a circular digital cluster, similar to that of Himalayan 450, Super Meteor 650 and other Royal Enfield bikes. Earlier this year in April, a Himalayan 750 test mule spotted in Europe was seen with a rectangular digital console.

Royal Enfield 750cc bikes will aggressively target overseas markets including Europe and North America. There are likely to be some differences in equipment list, as compared to India-spec models. Features common across all test mule sightings include the round headlamp, a large windscreen, sculpted fuel tank and prominent tank extensions.

Himalayan 750 has two-into-one exhaust pipes with a high-mounted side canister, split seats and robust grab rails. Pannier mounts are available and there’s a top box rack as well. Riding stance is upright and comfortable, made possible with the centrally positioned footpegs and a wide handlebar. This relaxed rider triangle seems apt for long distance touring, as rider comfort can be optimized. Spy shot video below credit to PowerDrift.

Reworked chassis, re-engineered engine

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 will be using a new frame and subframe. Powering the bike will be a 750cc, parallel-twin engine, expected to deliver around 50-55 hp and 60 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a 6-speed transmission. This 750cc engine is likely to be a re-engineered version of the existing 648 cc engine. The higher capacity could have been achieved by using a bigger bore. The 648cc engine delivers 47 hp and 52 Nm of torque.

With the more powerful 750cc engine, users can expect enhanced cruising capabilities. The bike will be getting premium features such as cruise control and a range of Bluetooth-based connectivity functions. Turn-by-turn navigation is expected to be part of the tech kit. With increased power output, the braking setup has been upgraded with dual discs at the front. Royal Enfield’s 650cc motorcycles are equipped with a single front disc brake. At the rear, Himalayan 750 has a single disc brake. Wheel size is 19-inch front and 17-inch rear.

Suspension setup comprises USD front forks and a monoshock rear shock absorber. It is likely that the suspension will be adjustable, allowing users to customize as per their needs and preferences. The bike should be able to handle mild to moderate off-road tracks. Upon launch, Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 will rival the likes of Kawasaki Versys 650 and Suzuki V-Strom 650. Royal Enfield is also working on other 750cc models such as Continental GT-R 750 and Interceptor 750.

