Honda 0 Alpha Electric SUV India Testing Starts – Launch 2027

Honda Cars India has officially flagged off the pan-India test run of its upcoming electric SUV, marking a key step in the company’s electrification plans for the Indian market. The test run ceremony was held at Honda’s Tapukara manufacturing facility in Rajasthan, where the camouflaged prototype began its real-world evaluation across Indian roads.

This programme marks the start of public road testing, during which Honda engineers will validate the vehicle’s performance, durability and reliability under diverse Indian driving conditions.

Extensive Testing Across Indian Conditions

The prototype used for this programme is based on the Honda 0 ? concept, which was first revealed at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. The new electric SUV represents Honda’s next generation EV design and technology direction.

As part of the pan-India testing programme, the vehicle will be evaluated across highways, city traffic and challenging terrain conditions. Engineers will closely monitor aspects such as durability, ride and handling, efficiency and overall reliability.

The SUV will also undergo testing in extreme temperatures, heavy rain conditions and across different charging infrastructure setups, helping Honda optimise the vehicle for everyday use in India.

Developed For Both India And Global Markets

Honda confirmed that the upcoming electric SUV is being developed for both domestic and global markets. The model will be manufactured in India and exported internationally, positioning India as an important production base for Honda’s future EV lineup. The SUV is expected to cater to both urban commuting and lifestyle-oriented driving needs, expanding Honda’s portfolio into the fast-growing electric SUV segment.

Honda’s EV Strategy Under Pressure Globally

The test programme in India comes at a time when Honda’s global EV strategy is undergoing significant changes. Recently, Honda reported substantial financial losses related to its electric vehicle development, prompting the company to restructure parts of its EV roadmap.

As part of this restructuring, Honda has reportedly cancelled plans for the Honda 0 SUV and Honda 0 sedan models, along with an upcoming Acura electric vehicle that was being developed for global markets. These decisions were taken as the company reassesses its EV investment strategy and focuses on more commercially viable products.

Despite these global adjustments, Honda continues to push forward with EV development in key markets such as India and Japan, where electric mobility demand is expected to grow significantly over the coming years.

Launch Timeline

Honda has confirmed that the new electric SUV is targeted for global introduction in FY2026-27, with India and Japan among the first launch markets. With testing now underway on Indian roads, more details regarding the vehicle’s battery specifications, range, charging capability and features are expected to emerge closer to its official launch.