Honda 250cc-300cc Scrambler Patented In India – Hunter Rival Incoming?

Launched in China earlier this year, the new Honda 250cc-300cc scrambler has now been patented in India

We know Honda hasn’t made a CL motorcycle since the 70s. That will change soon as Honda is reviving its CL brand. There are talks of 250cc, 300cc and 500cc models. CL500 made its debut first, while CL300 debuted earlier this year. Now Honda has patented the design of this new Scrambler motorcycle in India.

But is it the CL300 or the upcoming new CL250. This is not clear yet. Honda has already unveiled the CL300 in China, while the CL250 is reportedly getting unveiled very soon. The one patented in India, could be the CL250 scrambler or the CL300 scrambler. Honda’s patent papers don’t reveal the model name. Both 249cc and 286cc engines have the same block and casing with differences in bore and stroke on the inside.

Honda 250cc-300cc Scrambler Patented In India

Both CL250 and CL300 will have similar design. Both motorcycles are derivatives of Honda’s Rebel cruiser bike. Except for the engine, CL250, CL300 and CL500 bear identical design. This way, Honda is establishing a product identity that runs across that model line.

KTM employs a similar strategy too. Duke, RC and Adventure range have identical frames and bodies, with differences in their powertrains. Speaking of powertrains, Honda CL250 Scrambler comes equipped with a 249cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with a DOHC setup. This is the same engine as the Rebel 250. But, power is slightly decreased at 24 PS and torque is slightly increased at 22.55 Nm. In contrast, Honda offers the same 286cc engine from CBR300R with CL300. This single-cylinder engine generates 27 PS of power, which is 5 PS less than Rebel 300 cruiser.

What does it pack as opposed to Rebel cruiser counterpart

Other changes in componentry from Rebel 250 include a new subframe, fuel tank, wheels, tyres and an upswept exhaust. The new subframe allows for a flat seat and takes the seat height to 790mm, 100mm higher than Rebel’s. CL250 gets an upswept twin-tip exhaust that not only looks substantial but aids water wading ability as well.

This exhaust ends that typical Scrambler look. Fuel tank can take 12L, which is 1L more than on the Rebel 250. Both Rebel 250 and Rebel 300 get 16” alloys at both ends, but Honda is offering 19” front and 17” rear alloys with CL250 and CL300. Other notable elements include single disc setup at both ends with single channel ABS.

Circular quad projector LED headlights, tail lights and circular turn indicators along with a tear-drop fuel tank lend it a neo-retro look. Colours are likely to be similar to CL300’s. Candy Energy Orange, Pearl Cadet Grey and Pearl Himalayas White are likely. Cross Style and Tour Style accessory line is likely to be similar to CL300 too.

Cross Style accessories include, knuckle guards, headlight cowl, a front beak and more. Tour Style accessories include a 38L top box, heated grips, accessory socket, saddle bags, center tank pad, and more. Launch is possible by the end of 2023. We hope India is a recipient as well. When launched in India, this new Honda Scrambler motorcycle will be a decent rival to the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.