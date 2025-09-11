Honda 2W GST Cut Prices – Activa, Shine, CB350, Hornet, Dio, Livo, Unicorn

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that it will fully pass on the benefits of the recently announced GST rate reduction to its customers across its two-wheeler portfolio. The move comes after the GST Council’s decision to reduce the GST on two-wheelers from 28% to 18% (under 350cc), aimed at improving affordability and boosting demand in the personal mobility segment.

With this revision, HMSI customers will now enjoy ex-showroom price savings of up to Rs 18,887, depending on the model. The benefits extend across the scooter and commuter motorcycle range, covering popular models such as Activa, Dio, Shine, Unicorn, Hornet, and the CB350 series.

Price Benefits Across Scooters and Motorcycles

The reduction makes India’s best-selling scooter, the Honda Activa, more accessible, with savings of up to Rs 8,259 on the Activa 125 and up to Rs 7,874 on the Activa 110. Similarly, the Dio 110 and Dio 125 now offer benefits of Rs 7,157 and Rs 8,042, respectively.

Commuter motorcycles, which are a backbone of mobility in both urban and rural areas, also see significant GST benefits. The Shine 125 now comes with savings of Rs 7,443, while the SP125 gets a reduction of Rs 8,447. The Unicorn stands out with a benefit of up to Rs 9,948.

Among the sportier and premium options, the Hornet 2.0 sees a price drop of Rs 13,026, while the NX200 comes with a GST benefit of Rs 13,978. The biggest savings are on the CB350 range, with the CB350 H’ness, CB350RS, and CB350 each offering benefits of up to Rs 18,598, Rs 18,857, and Rs 18,887, respectively.

HMSI’s Statement

Commenting on the development, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, HMSI, said, “We welcome the Indian government’s recent GST reform. This strategic initiative will not only improve personal mobility, but also boost the economic growth. The reduction in GST on two-wheelers and spare parts is a timely and forward-looking step, making vehicles more affordable and strengthening the overall ecosystem.

HMSI is fully committed to passing on the benefit to our customers. With the festive season approaching, this move will help us reach a wider audience in both urban and rural markets. This rationalization not only supports customers but also strengthens the entire value chain, positively impacting dealers, suppliers, and local businesses. Simultaneously, we are evaluating the impact of the new 40% GST slab on our premium motorcycles to ensure a balanced, customer-focused approach across our portfolio.

HMSI remains focused on delivering advanced and reliable mobility solutions, and we deeply appreciate the government’s continued support for the industry and its consumers.”

Looking Ahead

HMSI has also confirmed that it is evaluating the impact of the new 40% GST slab on its premium motorcycles to ensure a balanced and customer-focused approach. Alongside price reductions, the company will initiate customer outreach programs to highlight these benefits and encourage wider adoption. With these revisions, HMSI aims to reinforce its leadership in the scooter and commuter motorcycle segments while driving growth in the mid-size and premium space.