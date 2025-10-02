Honda 2W Records 5.68 Lakh Sales in Sep 2025 – Domestic Up, Exports Surge 32%

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) reported sales of 5,68,164 units in September 2025, registering a 5.44% YoY growth compared to 5,38,852 units in September 2024. Domestic sales grew moderately by 2.85%, from 4,91,678 units to 5,05,693 units, while exports surged 32.43%, rising from 47,174 to 62,471 units. Exports contributed 11% of the brand’s total volumes during the month.

Honda 2W Sales Sep 2025

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, Honda posted a stronger performance, with overall sales climbing 6.23% compared to August 2025’s 5,34,861 units. Domestic sales increased by 5.13% (from 4,81,021 to 5,05,693 units), while exports rose by 16.03% (from 53,840 to 62,471 units).

For Q2 FY26, Honda achieved total sales of 16,18,403 units, reflecting a 3.69% YoY growth over 15,60,804 units in Q2 FY25. Domestic volumes rose modestly by 2.15% to 14,53,045 units, while exports recorded a 19.54% growth, reaching 1,65,358 units compared to 1,38,330 units in the same quarter last year.

Honda 2W Sales Q2 FY 2026

However, the YTD FY26 (April–September 2025) performance showed a marginal decline. Honda sold 29,91,024 units, down 3.94% YoY from 31,13,596 units in the same period of FY25. The dip came primarily from the domestic market, which fell by 5.54% to 26,79,507 units compared to 28,36,706 units last year. Exports, on the other hand, grew by 12.51%, rising to 3,11,517 units from 2,76,890 units.

Overall, while Honda witnessed steady growth in September and Q2 FY26 on the back of improved exports and stable domestic demand, the YTD trend reflects the lingering impact of last year’s higher base and subdued demand in the domestic two-wheeler market ahead of GST reforms and festive season-driven recovery.

Road Safety and CSR Initiatives

In September 2025, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) reinforced its commitment to road safety by organizing awareness campaigns across 13 cities, including Ahmedabad, Agra, Mumbai, Tirupati, and Trivandrum. These interactive sessions aimed at promoting responsible road behaviour among citizens. HMSI also celebrated the anniversaries of its Safety Driving Education Centres — the 5th in Vizag, and the 6th in Kozhikode and Vijayawada — underlining its continued focus on rider safety education. On the CSR front, Honda India Foundation (HIF) handed over 50 specially equipped Quick Response Team (QRT) vehicles to Gujarat Police under the ‘Sadak Sahayak’ project, designed to improve road safety and strengthen emergency response mechanisms across the state.

Product and Motorsports Updates

Strengthening its premium lineup, HMSI launched the all-new CB350C Special Edition at Rs. 2,01,900 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), now open for bookings at BigWing dealerships nationwide. The company also introduced the ‘MyHonda-India’ mobile app, a customer connect platform offering a seamless, transparent digital ownership experience. In motorsports, Honda had a busy September with MotoGP rounds in Catalonia, San Marino, and Japan, alongside hosting Round 3 of the 2025 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CB300F in Chennai, reflecting its continued efforts to nurture motorsport talent in India.