Honda 2W Sales April 2025 – Registers MoM Growth, YoY Decline

India’s leading scooter manufacturer, Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India, just announced the sale performance for the month April 2025. The company registered a total sales of 4,80,896 across motorcycles and scooters including sales in the domestic market and export global markets. Let’s break down the numbers.

Honda 2W Sales April 2025

For the month of April 2025, Honda registered a grand total sales of 4,80,896. This includes numbers from both the domestic market and international business (exports). The company witnessed a rather sizeable 11.26% YoY decline when compared to the 5,41,946 units sold in April 2024, losing 61,050 units in volume.

However, the MoM sales aspect when compared to the 4,27,448 units sold in March 2025 garnered Honda a rather sizeable MoM growth of 12.50%. This led to a volume gain for the brand of 53,448 units MoM. Most of Honda’s sales come from its scooter lineup in the domestic market, especially the Activa.

In the domestic market, Honda sold 4,22,931 units accounting for 87.95% of its total sales. When compared to the 4,81,046 units sold last year and 4,01,411 units sold in March 2025, Honda’s domestic sales registered a 12.08% YoY decline in sales, losing 58,115 units in volume YoY, but a 5.36% MoM growth gaining 21,520 units in volume MoM.

MoM growth across the charts

The same trend was also seen with Honda’s exports as well. The company shipped 57,965 units to various global markets and registered a 4.82% YoY decline over the 60,900 units shipped last year, losing 2,935 units in volume and the numbers more than doubled MoM with 122.63% growth over 26,037 units shipped in March 2025, gaining 31,928 units in volume.

The company has been busy in April 2025, launching updated versions of Dio 125 with new features, CB350, CB350 H’ness and CB350 RS among others. All these offerings were updated with BS6 P2 OBD2B emission standard compliant powertrains. Also, there was a voluntary recall issued on CB300R as well, demonstrating unwavering commitment to the quality of products and service.