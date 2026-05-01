Honda 2W Sales April 2026 – 4.84 Lakh Units, Up 15% YoY

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has reported total sales of 5.63 lakh units in April 2026, registering a 17.44% year-on-year growth compared to 4.79 lakh units sold in April 2025. The company has started the new financial year on a positive note, driven by steady domestic demand and strong export growth.

However, in a departure from its usual practice, Honda has released its sales data in decimal lakh format, instead of absolute numbers. This differs from both its own historical reporting style and the industry standard, where OEMs typically report exact unit figures.

Domestic Sales Drive Volumes

Honda’s domestic sales stood at 4.84 lakh units, marking a 14.69% YoY growth compared to 4.22 lakh units in April last year. Domestic volumes accounted for nearly 86% of total sales, highlighting the brand’s strong dependence on the Indian market. On a month-on-month basis, domestic sales declined by 5.52% compared to 5.12 lakh units in March 2026, which is in line with seasonal trends following the financial year-end push.

Exports See Strong Growth

Exports emerged as a key growth driver for Honda in April 2026. The company shipped 0.796 lakh units, reflecting a strong 37.48% YoY growth over 0.579 lakh units in April 2025. On a monthly basis as well, exports more than doubled, growing 116.3% MoM compared to 0.368 lakh units shipped in March 2026. Export contribution stood at around 14% of total volumes.

Overall Performance Snapshot

– Total sales: 5.63 lakh units (+17.44% YoY)

– Domestic: 4.84 lakh units (+14.69% YoY)

– Exports: 0.796 lakh units (+37.48% YoY)

– MoM total growth: +2.64%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, President & CEO, HMSI, said, “Building on our April performance, we continue to strengthen customer trust through disciplined and consistent execution. Demand across the two-wheeler market remains resilient across segments. We will continue to respond with agility to market dynamics while focusing on delivering sustainable and stable growth. Supported by a strong product portfolio and our dealer partners across the country, we remain committed to enhancing long-term enterprise value.”

Honda’s April 2026 performance reflects stable growth across both domestic and export markets, with exports showing particularly strong momentum. While domestic volumes saw a slight sequential dip, overall demand remains resilient.