Honda 2W Sales August 2025 – Records 4% MoM Growth

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) announced sales of 5,34,861 units in August 2025, reflecting steady momentum in both domestic and export markets. The company registered a 3.78% month-on-month growth compared to 5,15,378 units sold in July 2025.

Domestic and Export Sales

Domestic sales contributed the bulk of volumes at 4,81,021 units, slightly lower by 2.17% YoY compared to 4,91,678 units in August 2024. On a sequential basis, however, domestic numbers rose 3.15% MoM, showing renewed momentum in the home market.

Exports stood at 53,840 units, marking a healthy 14.13% YoY growth over 47,174 units in August 2024. Compared to July 2025, exports were also up 9.77% MoM, as Honda strengthened its global footprint. Exports now account for 10.07% of overall volumes.

Year-to-Date (April–August 2025) Performance

For FY26 so far (April–August 2025), HMSI reported total sales of 24,22,880 units, down 5.90% YoY from 25,74,744 units sold in the same period last year. Domestic volumes during this period declined 7.30% YoY to 21,73,834 units, compared to 23,45,028 units in April–August 2024.

Exports, on the other hand, provided a bright spot, growing 8.41% YoY to 2,49,046 units from 2,29,716 units last year, highlighting HMSI’s strengthening export strategy.

Key Highlights of August 2025

Beyond sales, HMSI continued to reinforce its commitment towards road safety and customer engagement in August 2025. The company organized road safety awareness campaigns across 12 cities, including Bhiwadi, Prayagraj, Bangalore, Trichy, and Jodhpur, focusing on youth sensitization and responsible riding practices. HMSI also celebrated the 6th anniversary of its Safety Driving Education Centre (SDEC) in Ranchi, furthering its mission of promoting safe mobility through structured training and awareness.

On the product front, HMSI commenced regional launches and mass deliveries of the new CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX, following their successful national debut. Launch events in Ludhiana, Nashik, Chennai, Mysore, Lucknow and other cities saw strong customer response.

In the premium segment, HMSI further expanded its BigWing network with new outlets inaugurated in Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Chennai, strengthening its accessibility in the fast-growing mid- and large-capacity motorcycle market.

Outlook

While overall YTD sales remain lower due to softness in domestic demand, HMSI’s MoM growth in August, coupled with robust export performance, signals an improving trajectory. With fresh product launches, expanded premium retail footprint, and continued focus on road safety, HMSI is optimistic about leveraging the upcoming festive season to accelerate growth further.