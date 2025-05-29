Honda 2W Sales Breakup April 2025 – Activa, Unicorn, Dio, Shine

Honda added two new electric models to its portfolio with the QC1 and Activa e set to compete with others in its segment

Honda Motorcycle Scooter India (HMSI) started off the new financial year on a lower note. Sales in India dipped by 12.25% to 4,22,123 units, down from 4,81,046 units sold in April 2024. This related to a 58,923 unit decline in volumes. Despite the drop in sales, HMSI maintained its position as the best-selling two-wheeler manufacturer in India, while Hero slipped to third place, behind Honda and TVS Motor.

Honda has recently introduced several new models. On 23th May 2025, the company launched CB750 Hornet and CB1000 Hornet SP, thus expanding their its premium and high-performance motorcycle portfolio. Earlier this month, the X-ADV adventure scooter marked its presence into markets while there was also the Honda Rebel 500 Cruiser that steered its way into the country to be sold via exclusive BigWing Topline dealerships.

Honda 2W Sales Breakup April 2025

Honda Activa scooter once again topped sales charts. Sales stood at 1,94,787 units, down 25.17% from 2,60,300 unit sales of April 2024. Honda Activa was also the best-selling scooter and 2nd best-selling two wheeler in India after the Splendor.

Sales improved YoY by 23.19% for the Shine 125+SP125 to 1,49,475 units. This was a volume increase of 28,137 units over 1,21,338 unit sales of April 2024. Honda Unicorn has posted a marginal YoY growth in sales by 0.49% to 26,017 units, up from 25,889 unit sales in the same month last year.

Honda Dio, Shine 100 and Livo along with the SP160, each suffered YoY de-growth. Dio sales dipped 11.33% to 20,555 units while Shine 100 sales were down by 9.25% to 19,433 units. Livo saw a 38.80% YoY de-growth to 4,400 units while SP160 sales fell by 57.15% to 3,539 units.

There was significant demand for Honda CB350. Sales of this cruiser bike increased by 29.29%, rising to 1,863 units in the past month, up from 1,441 units sold in April 2024. In contrast, sales of the Hness 350 declined by 49.78%, totaling 917 units.

Honda QC1 and Activa e – Sales April 2025

Honda QC1, an entry-level Honda electric two-wheeler, has added 808 units to total sales. Honda had opened bookings for both the QC1 and Activa e earlier this year, though in limited cities across the country. Both these electric models have been directed towards the evolving needs of Indian commuters.

Honda CB200X suffered an 11.39% YoY decline to 560 units. Hornet 2.0 too saw its sales down 78.31% to just 515 units in the past month. There had been 2,374 units of Honda 2.0 sold in April 2025. Honda Activa e, which is Battery as a Service (BaaS) model saw 32 unit sales in the past month.

The sales list also included 30 units of Honda CB300 which was a massive 91.45% YoY decline from 351 units sold in April 2024 while CB500 and XL750 reported 0 unit sales.