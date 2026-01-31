Honda 2W Sales Breakup Dec 2025 – Activa, Shine, Unicorn, Dio, Hornet, Livo, CB350

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) reported domestic sales of 3,92,306 units in December 2025, registering a strong 44.81% year-on-year growth compared to 2,70,919 units sold in December 2024. The growth was largely driven by continued demand for mass-market models such as Activa, Shine and Unicorn. On a month-on-month basis, however, sales declined 26.61% from 5,34,541 units in November 2025, reflecting the post-festive slowdown after peak buying during the festive season.

Models such as Activa and Dio featured prominently among the top-selling scooters, while Shine and Unicorn continued to remain among the best-selling motorcycles in the country. Honda has also kicked off 2026 with fresh momentum by showcasing the new Dio 125 X-Edition, which is expected to add further traction in the scooter segment.

Honda two-wheeler sales breakup – December 2025

Honda Activa remained the company’s top-selling model with 1,81,604 units, posting a 50.11% YoY growth over December 2024. Despite the strong annual performance, Activa sales fell 30.87% MoM compared to November’s festive-high volumes. The scooter accounted for 46.29% share of Honda’s domestic sales in December.

Honda Shine 125 + SP125 recorded sales of 1,25,266 units, growing 36.36% YoY. Month-on-month sales declined 18.86%, but the Shine family continued to be a key contributor with a 31.93% share of total domestic volumes.

Honda Unicorn posted sales of 33,640 units, marking a 60.26% YoY increase. It also saw a modest 2.04% MoM growth, making it one of the few models to register month-on-month improvement. Honda Dio followed with 18,609 units, up 31.35% YoY, though MoM sales declined 27.42%.

The Shine 100 delivered one of the strongest annual performances, with sales rising 82.04% YoY to 16,336 units, highlighting growing acceptance of Honda’s entry-level commuter. However, it also saw a sharp 49.12% MoM decline.

Other commuter models such as Hornet 125 (6,200 units) and Livo (3,747 units) reported mixed performance, with both witnessing notable MoM declines, indicating cooling demand in the mid-commuter segment after festive buying.

Premium motorcycles see sharp YoY growth

In the premium segment, Honda CB350 emerged as the standout performer. Sales rose to 2,560 units, up 138.14% YoY from December 2024. Despite this, CB350 volumes fell 34.67% MoM, reflecting broader market moderation. CB200X also showed improved traction with 488 units sold, registering a 61.06% YoY growth, although MoM sales declined 44.36%.

On the other hand, SP160, H’ness 350, and Hornet 2.0 witnessed significant YoY and MoM declines, indicating softer demand for select sporty and mid-premium offerings. Honda sold 20 units of Activa e during the month, while Dream, CB300 and GL1800 recorded zero domestic sales in December 2025.