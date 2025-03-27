Honda 2W Sales Breakup Feb 2025 – Activa, Shine, Dio, Unicorn, CB350, Electric Activa

HomeBike NewsHonda 2W Sales Breakup Feb 2025 - Activa, Shine, Dio, Unicorn, CB350, Electric Activa
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) reported domestic sales of 3,83,918 units in February 2025, marking a 7.26% decline over the same month last year, when it sold 4,13,967 units. The sales data reveals a mixed performance across its scooter and motorcycle lineup.

Topping the charts was Activa, which despite retaining its position as the brand’s best-seller, witnessed a YoY decline of 13.05%, selling 1,74,009 units in Feb 2025, down from 2,00,134 units in Feb 2024. In contrast, Shine 125 and SP125 models registered a healthy 15.89% growth, with combined sales of 1,39,202 units, compared to 1,20,119 units a year ago.

Unicorn saw a strong growth surge, up 35.88% with 28,932 units sold. On the other hand, the Dio faced a sharp decline of 45.94%, with sales dropping to 16,028 units from 29,649 units last February. The entry-level Shine 100 too fell by 32.17%, with 15,359 units sold. Among Honda’s commuter motorcycles, Livo saw a slight gain of 4.67%, with 3,361 units sold. However, the Hness 350 dipped marginally by 1.59% to 2,039 units, while the CB350 declined by 35.31%, recording 1,154 units.

SP160 took a major hit, plummeting by 78.33% to 1,117 units from 5,155 last year. Meanwhile, the Hornet 2.0 dropped by 31.21% to 992 units, and the CB200X saw a fall of 32.53% with 506 units sold. CB 300 range also dipped by 34.35%, selling just 346 units. On the EV front, Activa e, Honda’s first electric scooter, made a debut appearance with 560 units sold. This signals a promising start to Honda’s electric mobility journey in India.

In the mid-capacity and premium segment, the CB500 posted impressive growth, jumping 163.64% to 174 units, up from 66 units last year. The CBR 650 range was another highlight, selling 128 units – a model that was not available last year. Meanwhile, the XL750 sold 9 units, down 50% YoY. The premium touring flagship Goldwing added 1 unit to the tally.

Interestingly, the Dream commuter motorcycle, which sold 5,103 units in Feb 2024, recorded only 1 unit this year. Overall, while some segments like the Shine series, Unicorn, and premium bikes showed strong YoY growth, flagship models like Activa, Dio, and entry-level motorcycles dragged overall performance into negative territory.

