Honda 2W Sales Breakup Feb 2026 – Activa, Shine, Unicorn, Dio, Hornet, CB350

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) reported strong domestic sales of 5,13,217 units in February 2026, registering a 33.91% year-on-year (YoY) growth over 3,83,259 units sold in February 2025. The growth was driven by strong demand across scooters and select motorcycle segments, led by Activa and Shine range.

Honda Sales Breakup February 2026

Honda Activa continued its dominance as the company’s best-selling model, recording 2,54,449 units in February 2026. This marked a strong 46% YoY growth from 1,74,009 units. Activa also remained India’s best-selling scooter by a significant margin.

At No. 2 was the combined Shine 125 and SP125 lineup, which posted 1,38,438 units last month. However, this was a marginal YoY decline of 0.55% compared to 1,39,202 units sold in February 2025. Unicorn delivered a healthy performance with 36,317 units, registering a 25.53% YoY growth. Shine 100 emerged as one of the fastest-growing models in Honda’s portfolio, with sales more than doubling to 32,922 units, reflecting a 114.35% YoY increase.

Honda Dio also recorded strong gains, with sales rising to 28,227 units, up 76.11% YoY. The newly listed Hornet 125 contributed 9,431 units, adding fresh volumes to the portfolio. Among other models, Livo saw a slight decline to 3,148 units, down 6.34% YoY. CB350 range posted strong growth at 4,099 units, up 255.20% YoY, while SP160 registered 2,499 units with a 123.72% YoY increase. CB200X also showed healthy momentum with 1,065 units, up 110.47% YoY.

Honda’s premium motorcycle segment saw mixed results. H’ness 350 declined by 14.86% YoY to 1,736 units, while Hornet 2.0 also dropped by 10.69% to 886 units. Activa e recorded zero dispatches in February 2026 as against 560 units in the same month last year.

Motorcycles vs Scooter Sales

Honda’s February 2026 performance clearly highlights the dominance of its scooter portfolio, despite having a much smaller lineup compared to motorcycles. Scooters contributed 2,82,676 units, accounting for a strong 55.08% share of total domestic sales, while growing by an impressive 48.31% YoY. In contrast, motorcycles, with a far wider lineup of 11 models, contributed 2,30,541 units and a 44.92% share, growing at a relatively modest 19.66% YoY.

Honda’s February 2026 performance highlights strong momentum in its core commuter and scooter segments, especially with Activa and entry-level motorcycles driving volumes. However, premium motorcycle sales remain under pressure, indicating a demand skew towards affordability and practicality in the current market.