Honda 2W Sales Breakup Jan 2023 – Activa, Unicorn, Dio, Dream, Livo, CB300

Honda 2W sales dipped YoY both in terms of domestic sales and exports in Jan 2023 while MoM performance was somewhat better

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sales in January 2023 suffered significantly. Sales dipped both in domestic markets and globally with most models in the company portfolio finishing in the red. Total sales (domestic + exports) in the past month stood at 2,96,375 units. This was down from 3,54,228 units sold in Jan 2022 relating to a 57,853 unit volume de-growth.

Honda sales in domestic markets dipped 11.76 percent YoY to 2,78,155 units in Jan 2023. The company had sold 3,15,216 units in Jan 2022 leading to a 37,061 unit dip in volumes. Honda Activa remained the No.1 selling model in India with 1,30,001 units sold in the past month, down 9.24 percent from 1,43,234 units sold in Jan 2022. Every model in the company lineup posted sales de-growth except for the Unicorn.

Honda 2W Sales Breakup Jan 2023

The Activa commands a 46.74 percent share. It was at the end of January 2023 that the company introduced Activa Smart variant. It comes with an advanced security system and is priced at Rs 80,537 (ex-showroom). Honda CB Shine was at no. 2 with 99,878 units sold last month, down 5.02 percent from 1,05,159 units sold in Jan 2022. The CB Shine currently commands a 35.91 percent share. It was also the 2nd best-selling motorcycle in India in the last month after the Hero Splendor.

Sales of the Honda Unicorn improved by 94.02 percent YoY. Sales in domestic markets stood at 22,019 units in Jan 2023, up from 11,349 units sold in Jan 2022. It was followed by the Dio scooter, sales of which fell by 32.64 percent to 18,752 units, down from 27,837 units sold in Jan 2022.

Honda Dream sales also fell 78.86 percent to 2,752 units from 13,021 units sold in Jan 2023 and Livo sales also finished in the red, down by 66.36 percent to 1,819 units. Grazia sales in Jan 2023 dipped by 68.70 percent to 1,490 units even as the company had sold 4,761 units in Jan 2022. Honda H’ness 350 suffered a 66.22 percent YoY de-growth to 1,085 units, down from 3,212 units sold in Jan 2022. The H’ness 350 was the 8th best-selling model in the 200-500cc segment last month. New CB350 Cafe Racer will launch on 15th March.

Honda Hornet (213 units, CB300R (85 units) and XBlade (55 units) also featured lower down the list along with 3 units each of CB200X and Gold Wing while sales of the CBR650 and CB500 were down to 0 units last month. Honda is getting ready to launch a new 100cc motorcycle on 15th March, which will rival Hero Splendor.

Honda 2W Exports Jan 2023

Honda 2W exports were down to 18,220 units in Jan 2023. This was a 53.30 percent YoY de-growth from 39,012 units shipped in Jan 2022. Every model on this list finished in the red except for the Unicorn 160. Honda Navi sales fell to 7,682 units in Jan 2023, down 25.76 percent from 10,348 units sold in Jan 2022. This was a 2,666 unit volume de-growth with a 42.16 percent share. Dio sales also fell 59 percent YoY to 2,898 units in the past month, from 7,069 units sold in Jan 2023.

The Unicorn 160 saw increased demand globally with exports rising 105 percent YoY to 1,968 units in Jan 2023 from 960 units shipped in Jan 2022. Export numbers dipped for the X-Blade and CB Shine by 45.88 percent and 79.47 percent respectively to 1,680 units and 1,064 units in Jan 2023. It was also an 80.66 percent YoY de-growth for Dream exports which fell to 748 units in the past month from 3,868 units sold in Jan 2022.

Honda Grazia (680 units), Hornet 160R (624 units), Livo (600 units) and Activa (156 units) also featured on this export list lower down the order with each seeing YoY degrowth. Exports of CB350 also fell 91.67 percent YoY to 120 units even as the company had exported 1,440 units in Jan 2022. Unicorn 150 and Aviator exports were down to 0 units in Jan 2023.