Honda 2W Sales Breakup July 2025 – Activa, Shine, CB350, Dio, Hornet

Consistent in its demand in the scooter segment, Honda Activa was the No. 1 selling scooter in India last month

Honda2W sales showed off a strong 6.20% YoY growth with 4,66,331 unit sales in July 2025. This was a 27,213 unit improvement from 4,39,118 units sold in July 2024. The company has also witnessed strong MoM growth which had stood at 3,88,812 units in June 2025.

Honda 2W Sales Breakup July 2025

Honda Activa, the undisputed topper in this segment, scored a 21.37% YoY growth. Sales surged past the 2 lakh sales mark at 2,37,413 units in July 2025, up from 1,95,604 units sold in July 2024. The Activa scooter commands a 50.91% share, up from a 47.13% share held in June 2025.

Honda’s motorcycle range suffered some setbacks. Shine 125+SP125 saw its sales decline by 1.37% to 1,38,665 units. Unicorn sales also dipped 14.54% to 30,572 units while the Dio scooter suffered a 16.49% YoY de-growth to 27,951 units. There was also the Shine 100 that saw its YoY sales fall by 7.97% to 20,993 units over 22,812 unit sales of July 2024.

Also on a negative curve was the Livo with a marginal 0.16% YoY de-growth to 3,664 unit sales in the month of July 2025. Honda SP160 sales more than halved YoY as the numbers declined by 58.74% to 2,234 down from 5,414 units sold in the same month last year, losing 3,180 units in volume.

The highest percentage gain was reported for Honda CB350. Sales went up to 2,027 units last month, up by 104.95% from 1,011 unit sales of July 2024. It was followed by the H’ness 350 with 1,170 unit sales suffering a 10.96% YoY decline. Hornet 2.0 too saw lower sales by 38.81% to 782 units while CB200X sales were lower by 12.50% on a YoY basis to 476 units.

Big Bike Sales

Lower down the sales order was the Honda QC1 with 207 unit sales, CB500 of which 41 units were sold last month and the CBR650 with 39 unit sales. There was also the XL750 with 22 unit sales marking a 22.22% YoY growth from 18 units sold in the same month last year. The list also included the Activa e with 16 unit sales, GL1800 with 8 units sold and CB1000 with 6 units sold in the month of July 2025. Honda Dream and CB300 sales (CB300R and CB300F) were down to 0 units.