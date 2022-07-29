Honda 2W Sales Breakup June 2022 – Activa, Dio, Shine, CB350, Dream

Honda Two Wheelers posted a 67.40 YoY growth in domestic sales while exports were up 41.30 percent

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) reported a 67.40 percent growth in domestic sales in June 2022 with 3,55,655 units sold, up from 2,12,453 units sold in June 2021. This was a 1,43,202 unit volume growth. Exports on the other hand increased 41.30 percent YoY to 28,322 units from 20,044 units sold in June 2021 relating to a volume growth of 8,278 units. Once again it was the Honda Activa scooter that led domestic sales charts, that too by a significant margin. It was the Honda Navi that found most buyers in global markets.

Honda Sales Breakup June 2022

Honda Activa scooter topped domestic sales lists in June 2022 with sales of 1,84,305 units. This was a YoY growth of 95.50 percent from 93,274 units sold in June 2021. The Honda Activa scooter commands a 51.82 percent share in the company lineup. Honda Activa also took a top spot on the list of best-selling scooters, followed by TVS Jupiter and Suzuki Access in 2nd and 3rd spot respectively. At no. 2 was the Honda CB Shine. Sales stood at 1,25,947 units in June 2022, up 75.25 percent over 71,869 units sold in June 2021, relating to a 54,078 unit volume growth and a 35.41 percent share.

These were the only two models in the company lineup to post sales above the 1 lakh unit mark in June 2022. Honda Dio scooter was next with sales of 26,540 units in June 2022, up 39.81 percent from 18,983 units sold in June 2021. Honda Dream (11,625 units) and Hness 350 (2,120 units) also saw a YoY growth of 245.85 percent and 14.41 percent respectively.

Honda Hornet 2.0 and X-Blade have posted the highest YoY sales growth. Hornet sales stood at 1,906 units, up 671.66 percent over 247 units sold in June 2021. X-Blade on the other hand has seen sales increase 901.10 percent YoY to 911 units from just 91 units sold in June 2021. Livo, which featured at No 7 in between Hornet 2.0 and X-Blade saw its YoY sales up 47.84 percent to 1,814 units.

Honda also had the CB200X (168 units), its adventure motorcycle, launched in August 2021 on this list. Sales of the Grazia (131 units) dipped 96.07 percent YoY. It was followed by CB300R with 108 units sold in the past month. Thereafter, sales of Unicorn 160 (79 units) and Africa Twin (1 units) posted YoY de-growth while there were 0 units of CBR 650, CB500 and Gold Wing sold in June 2022.

Honda Exports Breakup June 2022

The company’s export list was headed by the Navi scooter. Even as sales have been discontinued in domestic markets, the Navi saw exports to the tune of 8,602 units in June 2022. This was a 699.44 percent YoY growth over 1,076 units sold in June 2021. The Navi scooter commands a 30.37 percent share. Exports of Dio scooter increased 11.72 percent YoY to 6,301 units in the past month from 5,640 units shipped in June 2021. It was followed by the X-Blade, of which 3,148 units were exported in June 2022, up 11.43 percent from 2,825 units sold in June 2021.

Honda Dream also saw its exports surge by 301.75 percent from 684 units in June 2021 to 2,748 units in June 2022. Exports of the Unicorn 160 (1,880 units), Livo (1,800 units) and CB350 (1,500 units) all posted a YoY growth in exports. On the other hand, the exports of Honda CB Shine, which was at No. 2 in domestic sales, dipped in terms of exports by 74.25 percent to 1,150 units in June 2022 from 4,466 units shipped in June 2021.

Honda Hornet 160R exports increased 6.10 percent to 904 units while exports of the Aviator dipped 77.78 percent to 240 units from 1,080 units exported in June 2021. Hornet 2.0 had 48 units exported in the past month while there was only 1 unit of the Activa scooter sold in global markets in June 2022, down 97.50 percent from 40 units sold in June 2021. There were 0 units of both Honda Grazia and Unicorn sold in June 2022.