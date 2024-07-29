Honda 2W Sales Breakup June 2024 – Activa, Shine, Dio, Unicorn, Hornet, CB350

Honda 2W sales were led by the Activa and CB Shine with significantly high YoY improvement and a combined share of 77.28%

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), has reported a significant improvement in domestic sales which has grown by 59.40% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Sales which had stood at 3,02,756 units in June 2023 improved dramatically by 1,76,841 units to 4,82,597 units in June 2024. These improved sales have now allowed the company to close the gap, significantly closer to No. 1 two wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp, by just around 8,000 units.

Honda 2W Domestic Sales June 2024 – Led by Activa Scooter

Honda Activa, which has commanded the sales list in previous months, was once again at the helm of the sales list in June 2024 with 2,33,376 units sold. This related to a 78.38% YoY growth over 1,30,830 units sold in June 2023. Honda Activa currently commands a 48.36% share on the domestic sales list and was also the best-selling scooter last month, ahead of TVS Jupiter by a huge margin.

Honda CB Shine at No. 2 garnered 1,39,587 units in terms of domestic sales. This was a 40.64% YoY growth from 99,254 units sold in June 2023. The Honda Shine was also at No. 2 on the list of top 10 motorcycle sales last month after the Hero Splendor. Sales of the Honda Dio scooter have seen a triple digit improvement by 254.60% YoY to 32,584 units. This was a 23,395 unit volume growth over 9,189 units sold in June 2023.

At No. 4 was the Honda Unicorn which has seen just a marginal YoY growth in sales to 26,751 units over 26,692 units sold in the same month last year to command a 5.54% share on this list. There was a slump in sales of the Shine 100 commuter bike by 29.32% to 23,087 units last month. Honda Shine rivals the Hero HF Deluxe and Bajaj Platina in its segment. Lower down the sales order, Honda Dream sales stood at 7,234 units while the SP160 added 7,117 units to total domestic sales along with Livo, of which 7,038 units were sold last month.

Honda Hornet 2.0 also saw sales of 2,080 units in domestic markets. Honda Hornet and CB200X are now sold via the company’s BigWing dealerships along with other high end bikes such as the CB350, H’ness CB350 and CB350RS. Sales of the H’ness 350 slumped by as much as 56.19% YoY to 1,807 units, down from 4,125 units sold in June 2023 relating to a 2,318 unit volume decline. The sales list also included the company’s CB range that has reported good sales with the CB350 (1,161 units), CB200X (466 units), CB300 (287 units) and XL750 (22 units).

Honda 2W Sales June 2024 – MoM Comparison

In terms of MoM sales, they were up from 4,50,589 units in May 2024. This represents a growth of 32,008 units or a 7.10% increase month-over-month. Honda Activa led the charge with 2,33,376 units sold in June, a 7.87% increase from May’s 2,16,352 units, capturing a 48.02% share of the total sales. CB Shine followed with 1,39,587 units sold, marking a 9.99% rise from May’s 1,26,907 units, contributing 28.16% to the overall sales.

Honda Dio saw a 12.20% growth, selling 32,584 units in June compared to 29,041 units in May, accounting for 6.45% of the sales. Unicorn also performed well, with 26,751 units sold, up 8.13% from May’s 24,740 units, representing 5.49% of the market share. Shine 100 experienced a modest increase of 4.24%, with sales rising to 23,087 units from 22,147 in May, making up 4.92% of the total sales.

Dream model saw a slight increase of 2.95%, with 7,234 units sold compared to 7,027 in May, while SP160 experienced a significant decline of 28.39%, dropping to 7,117 units from 9,939 units in May, representing 2.21% of the sales. Livo also faced a decline of 9.72%, with sales falling to 7,038 units from 7,796 in May, making up 1.73% of the sales. Hornet 2.0 sales dropped by 16.97%, from 2,505 units in May to 2,080 units in June, capturing 0.56% of the market.

Hness 350 saw an 8.18% decrease, with sales falling to 1,807 units from 1,968 in May, while CB350 experienced an 11.37% decline, with 1,161 units sold compared to 1,310 in May. CB200X sales dropped by 8.98%, with 466 units sold compared to 512 in May. CB 300 saw a slight decline of 3.04%, with sales decreasing to 287 units from 296 in May. XL750 faced a significant drop of 46.34%, with only 22 units sold compared to 41 in May. Lastly, GL 1800 saw no sales in June, down from 8 units in May, marking a 100% decline.