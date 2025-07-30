Honda 2W Sales Breakup June 2025 – Activa, Shine, Dio, CB350, Hornet

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) reported sales of 3,88,812 units in the domestic market in June 2025. During the past month, sales fell sharply by 19.43% from 4,82,597 unit sales of June 2024. It also saw a MoM de-growth when compared to 4,17,250 units sold in May 2025. Once again it was the Honda Activa that topped sales charts followed by the Shine 125 + SP125 – commanded a combined 82% share.

Honda 2W Sales Breakup June 2025

Honda Activa continued to rule the sales list with 1,83,265 unit sales last month. This was a 21.47% YoY decline from 2,33,376 units sold in June 2024. Currently having a 47.13% share, the Honda Activa was the No. 1 selling scooter in India last month, ahead of TVS Jupiter by significant numbers. Shine 125 and SP125 combined accounted for sales of 1,34,817 units, a 3.42% YoY decline from 1,39,587 unit sales of June 2024. Together the Activa and Shine commanded an 82% share in the company portfolio.

Sales de-growth was also reported for the Unicorn by 1.45% to 26,363 units while Dio sales fell by 25.49% to 24,278 units. Shine 100 sales also saw a sharp 63.61% decline in demand to 8,401 units in the past month from 23,087 unit sales in the same month last year. Honda Livo (3,272 units) and SP 160 (2,380 units) also remained in the red with a 53.51% and 66.56% YoY de-growth respectively.

Delivering the strongest gain was Honda CB350 in the premium segment, sales of which went up by 103.36% to 2,361 units in June 2025 from 1,161 unit sales of June 2024. It was followed by the Hness 350, sales of which dipped by 27.12% to 1,317 units while Hornet 2.0 accounted for 923 unit sales last month, a 55.63% YoY decline.

Activa e added 772 units to the company’s sales tally. The Activa e has seen much success since launch in November 2024 taking on more established players such as the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Ola S1. Honda CB200X (497 units), CB 500 (107 units). XL 750 (29 units) and CBR 650 (24 units) also featured lower down on the sales charts along with GL 1800 with 4 unit sales and CB 1000 of which 2 units were sold last month. CB 300 and Dream recorded 0 sales.

Honda 2W Sales Q2 CY 2025

Lower sales were also reported for the Q2 CY2025 period by 13.10% with Honda 2W sales at 12,28,993 units, down from 14,14,232 units sold in the same period last year. Activa sales declined 19.90% to 5,68,765 units from 7,10,028 units while Shine 125 and SP125 saw an 11.54% growth to 4,32,580 units, up from 3,87,832 units sold in the Q2 CY 2024 period.

Honda Unicorn sales too improved to 80,996 units during April to June 2025, up by 4.67% over 77,380 units sold in the year ago period. Lower down the sales list was Dio (71,053 units), Shine 100 (37,817 units), Livo (11,501 units) and SP160 (9,213 units) each of which have reported significantly lower sales.

Honda CB350 has seen a healthy 69.58% growth to 6,634 units in the Q2 CY 2025 period, up from 3,912 units sold in the same months of last year. Hness 350 (3,515 units) and Hornet 2.0 (2,711 units) saw a 37.24% and 61.04% decline respectively.

CB 200X sales were up to 1,643 units while Honda’s newly launched QC1 (1,484 units), Activa e (804 units), CB 500 (107 units), CB300 (55 units), CBR650 (55 units) and XL 750(48 units) also made up the sales list CB 1000 added 8 units to the sales tally along with GL 1800 of which 4 units were sold in the Q2 CY 2025 period.