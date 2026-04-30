Honda 2W Sales Breakup March 2026 – Activa, Shine, Unicorn, Dio, CB350, Hornet, Livo, SP160

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has posted strong domestic sales for March 2026, registering a total of 5,12,303 units, compared to 4,00,792 units in March 2025. This translates to a healthy 27.82% YoY growth, largely driven by scooters and entry-level motorcycles.

Honda 2W Sales Breakup March 2026

Honda Activa remains the company’s top-selling product by a significant margin. It recorded 2,59,670 units in March 2026, up from 1,89,735 units last year, registering 36.86% YoY growth. Activa alone accounts for over 50% share of Honda’s domestic sales, highlighting its continued dominance in the scooter segment.

Shine 125 and SP125 combined posted 1,46,657 units, growing 8.33% YoY, and contributing 28.63% share. Together with Activa, these models form the backbone of Honda’s volume strategy. Dio (including Dio 125) has emerged as one of the fastest-growing models in Honda’s lineup, with 31,180 units, up 85.25% YoY. The sporty scooter continues to attract younger buyers, strengthening Honda’s presence beyond Activa.

Shine 100 has delivered impressive performance with 26,441 units, marking 67.78% growth YoY. This indicates strong traction in the budget commuter segment. Unicorn also recorded steady growth at 34,358 units, up 17.01% YoY, maintaining its position as a reliable 150-160cc commuter offering.

CB350 has seen a sharp rise in volumes, reaching 4,365 units, compared to just 1,179 units last year, registering a massive 270.23% growth. This reflects growing demand in the mid-size retro motorcycle segment. Honda has also added Hornet 125 to its portfolio, contributing 3,624 units in its initial phase. H’ness 350 and CB350RS together posted 2,523 units, growing modestly by 7.18% YoY. While growth is positive, volumes remain limited compared to mass-market offerings.

On the other hand, several models have seen a decline. Livo dropped to 2,073 units (-61.45% YoY), while SP160 fell sharply to 498 units (-63.52% YoY). CB200X and Hornet 2.0 also witnessed declines of over 50%. Electric scooter QC1 recorded 308 units, significantly lower than last year’s 1,996 units, indicating weak traction in its current form. Honda is reportedly working on new electric scooter, which will be better suited for India. Their EV as of today are nowhere close to leaders TVS, Bajaj and Ather, who are together selling over 1 lakh electric scooters every month.

MoM Performance Remains Flat

On a month-on-month basis, Honda’s performance remained largely flat. Sales stood at 5,12,303 units in March 2026, slightly lower than 5,13,217 units in February 2026, reflecting a marginal 0.18% decline. Activa and Shine continued to grow sequentially, while models like Shine 100, Hornet 125 and SP160 saw declines compared to February.

Honda’s March 2026 performance highlights a clear trend – core volume models like Activa and Shine continue to drive growth, supported by strong demand in the entry-level segment. Scooters remain Honda’s biggest strength, contributing a major share of total sales.

At the same time, the company is seeing mixed results in premium and niche segments, with some models gaining traction while others struggle to maintain volumes. Going forward, Honda’s focus on expanding its commuter and scooter lineup, along with strengthening its mid-size and EV portfolio, will be key to sustaining growth in the Indian market.