Honda 2W Sales Breakup May 2025 – Activa, Shine, Unicorn, Dio, Livo, CB350, Hornet

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has reported its domestic sales figures for May 2025, with total sales standing at 4,17,250 units, marking a decline of 7.4% compared to 4,50,589 units sold in May 2024. Among individual models, the popular Honda Activa continued to lead the charts with 1,90,713 units sold, though this was down 11.85% from 2,16,352 units a year ago.

Honda 2W Sales Breakup May 2025

Shine 125 and SP125 combined witnessed strong growth, recording sales of 1,48,288 units, a 16.85% rise from 1,26,907 units last May. Unicorn performed well too, selling 28,616 units against 24,740 units last year, up by 15.67%.

Honda Dio posted sales of 26,220 units, declining by 9.71% compared to 29,041 units in May 2024. Shine 100 saw a sharper drop of 54.92% with sales of 9,983 units versus 22,147 units last year. Livo also fell by 50.89%, selling 3,829 units compared to 7,796. SP160 registered 3,294 units, down 66.86% from 9,939 units.

In the premium segment, CB350 rose sharply to 2,410 units, up 83.97% from 1,310 units last year, while H’ness 350 dropped 34.91% to 1,281 units from 1,968. Hornet 2.0 also declined, selling 1,273 units versus 2,505 units, down by 49.18%. Honda’s newly introduced QC1 registered 676 units with no sales last year as a comparison.

CB200X saw a moderate gain of 14.45%, selling 586 units compared to 512. CBR 650 added 31 units in May 2025, while CB 300 dropped sharply to 25 units from 296, a fall of 91.55%. Honda’s XL750 reported 19 units sold, down from 41 units, while CB 1000 added 6 units with no sales last year.

Interestingly, there were zero domestic sales reported for the Activa e, Dream, and GL 1800 in May 2025. Last year, the Dream sold 7,027 units and the GL 1800 sold 8 units in May. Overall, despite some models showing growth, the negative performance of popular commuter scooters and motorcycles led to a year-on-year contraction of 7.4% for Honda’s domestic two-wheeler business in India.