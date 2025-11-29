Honda 2W Sales Breakup Oct 2025 – Activa, Hornet, CB350, Dio, Unicorn, Shine

Honda Activa commanded the highest sales with a 22.39% YoY growth and 54.52% share

Like every other big two wheeler maker in India, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) have also reported strong sales in October 2025. This positive impact was on account of renewed customer confidence which was augmented by favorable market conditions, the festive season impact of GST 2.0 reforms.

Leading company’s growth were products such as the Activa range, Shine 125 and Dio, the three of which command an 85% share in the company portfolio. In October, the company also achieved a major milestone with cumulative sales of 35 million units of the Activa 110, Activa 125 and the Activa-I, thus making it India’s best-selling scooter.

Honda 2W Sales Oct 2025

Total sales in Oct 2025 stood at 5,98,946 units. This was a 9.11% YoY growth over 5,48,960 units sold in Oct 2024 relating to a volume increase of 49,986 units. The ever popular Honda Activa commanded a No. 1 spot with 3,26,551 units sold, a 22.39% YoY growth from 2,66,806 units sold in Oct 2024. It currently occupies a 54.52% share in the company portfolio.

Honda Shine 125 and SP125 combined, saw their sales decline by 8.90% YoY to 1,44,373 units from 1,58,471 units while the Dio scooter also received added attention with 36,340 units sold, a 9.53% YoY improvement from 33,179 units.

Unicorn sales were up 3.33% to 32,825 units while Shine 100 suffered a YoY decline by 20.03% to 30,243 units. Hornet 125 added 9,899 units to the total sales of Oct 2025 and SP160 saw its sales increase by 9.14% to 5,756 units. Lower down the sales order, Livo accounted for a 15.29% growth to 4,351 units while sales of the CB350 increased massively by 84.71% to 3,395 units from 1,838 units.

H’ness 350 saw its sales decline to 2,056 units, a 25.80% YoY de-growth while Hornet 2.0 sales went up by 54.81% to 1,949 units. There was also positive response to the Honda CB200X with 1,053 unit sales last month while XL750 saw its sales go up by 366.76% to 84 units as compared to 18 units sold in Oct 2024.

The sales list also included the CBR650 with 66 units sold and GL1000 Gold Wing of which 6 units were sold last month. The company recorded 0 unit sales for the Dream, CB300, CB500 and QC1 while Activa e has been pulled out of production since August 2025.