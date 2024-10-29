Honda 2W Sales Breakup Sep 2024 – Activa, Shine, Dio, Unicorn, CB350, Hornet

Honda Activa and Shine, two forerunners in this list, currently command a combined 77% share

Honda, a significant player in the two wheeler segment has seen sales surge efficiently in September 2024. The company has posted an 8.31% YoY growth to 5,36,391 units, up from 4,91,802 units sold in Sep 2023. Its sales in Aug 2024 had stood at 4,91,678 units, thus relating to a 9.09% MoM improvement.

Honda Sales Sep 2024 – Activa Scooter at No. 1

Honda Activa was not only the best-selling scooter in the company portfolio, but it also claimed a No. 1 spot as the highest-selling scooter in India in the past month. Sales of the Activa improved to 2,62,316 units in Sep 2024, an 11.60% YoY growth from 2,35,056 units sold in Sep 2023. It also relayed a 15.33% MoM improvement in demand over 2,27,458 unit sales of Aug 2024.

At No. 2 was the Honda Shine 125+SP125. Its sales were up by 13.40% YoY and 2.52% MoM to 1,53,476 units. Together the Honda Activa with a 48.90% share and Shine with a 28.61% share currently command a combined share of 77% in the company portfolio. Honda Shine was the No. 2 best-selling motorcycle last month after the Hero Splendor.

Honda Dio suffered a YoY setback in terms of sales as numbers fell to 35,370 units last month. This was an 8.61% YoY decline from 38,703 units sold in Sep 2023. Sales did improve by 1.92% on a MoM basis over 34,705 units sold in Aug 2024.

There was the Honda Unicorn with 31,353 unit sales last month relating to a 22.89% YoY growth but a marginal 0.31% MoM decline. It was followed by the Shine 100 which saw improved sales to 28,359 units last month, an 8.22% YoY and 11.94% MoM growth. Dream sales dipped extensively by 22.08% YoY to 8,293 units over 10,643 units sold in Sep 2023 while its MoM performance was better with a 7.52% rise in demand from 7,713 unit sales of Aug 2024.

Honda Sales Sep 2024

Lower down the sales order was the Honda Livo (5,693 units), SP160 (5,470 units), Hness 350 (2,048 units) and Hornet (1,748 units) out of these 4 models, it was only the Livo that has posted YoY improvement in sales. Sales figure however, improved by double digits on a MoM basis.

In the Honda CB range was the CB350 that amassed the highest sales at 1,242 units last month. This was a 14.87% MoM decline from 1,459 units sold in Aug 2024. CB200X had 888 units sold in Sep 2024, relating to 19.03% YoY improvement from 746 units sold in Sep 2023. MoM sales were also up by 16.23% from 764 unit sales of Aug 2024.

Relatively newcomers to the company portfolio, the CB300 accounted for sales of 79 units last month while the XL750 (42 units), CB500 (13 units) and GL 1800 (1 unit) completed this sales list. Sales of the XL 750 improved by 16.67% on a MoM basis. This was over 36 units sold in Aug 2024.