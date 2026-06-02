Honda 2W Sales Cross 5.18 Lakh Units In May 2026 – Up 11.5% YoY

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has reported total sales of 5,18,777 units in May 2026, registering an 11.54% year-on-year (YoY) growth over 4,65,109 units sold in May 2025. The company recorded a volume gain of 53,668 units, supported by healthy growth in both domestic sales and exports. Honda continues to maintain a strong presence in India’s commuter two-wheeler segment through products such as Activa, Shine and Unicorn, while also expanding its premium motorcycle and scooter portfolio.

Honda 2W Sales May 2026

Domestic sales stood at 4,59,611 units in May 2026, up 10.15% from 4,17,250 units sold in the same month last year. Domestic operations accounted for 88.60% of total sales. Exports also posted strong growth, rising 23.63% to 59,166 units from 47,859 units sold in May 2025. Export volumes increased by 11,307 units, highlighting continued demand in overseas markets.

As a result, Honda’s total two-wheeler sales crossed the 5 lakh unit mark at 5,18,777 units, strengthening its position as one of India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturers. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, Honda reported sales data in lakh units. Total sales declined to 5.187 lakh units in May 2026 from 5.636 lakh units in April 2026, translating to a 7.97% decline.

Domestic sales fell to 4.596 lakh units from 4.840 lakh units in April, a decline of 5.04%. Exports saw a sharper contraction, dropping to 0.591 lakh units from 0.796 lakh units in April, down 25.75%. Despite the sequential decline, overall sales remained significantly higher than the corresponding period last year.

Strong Start To FY27

For the April-May 2026 period, Honda recorded cumulative sales of 10.823 lakh units, up 14.54% from 9.449 lakh units sold during the same period of FY26. Domestic sales rose 12.44% to 9.436 lakh units from 8.392 lakh units, while exports increased 31.22% to 1.387 lakh units from 1.057 lakh units. Domestic operations contributed 87.18% of total sales during the first two months of FY27, while exports accounted for the remaining 12.82%.

Going forward, Honda is expected to strengthen its portfolio further. The company recently patented the ADV 160 maxi-scooter for India, which could rival Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero Xoom 160. Honda has also filed patents for products such as the WN7 electric motorcycle and Airblade scooter, signalling further expansion plans for the Indian market.